Shares of NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3) bid farewell today to the Stock Exchange: what changes for the shareholder with the merger with Hapvida (HAPV3)?

This Friday (11) marks the last day of trading with shares of NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3), which, as of Monday (14), will be merged into Hapvida (HAPV3). The change follows the business combination between the two health operators: Intermédica will be incorporated into Hapvida in a business that should yield R$ 1.38 billion in synergies, according to the companies’ own estimates.

But what changes for the investor who has GNDI3 in his portfolio? The exchange takes effect from the close of trading today, but will take place in stages:

February 11 (Friday) marks the last day for trading GNDI shares on B3

On February 14 (Monday), the new Hapvida shares will start trading on B3

On February 16 (Wednesday), the shareholder will receive 5.2436 HAPV3 shares for each GNDI3 share held in the portfolio;

On March 29, the extraordinary dividends announced by Intermédica in January will be paid – for each GNDI3 share, the investor will receive R$ 1.6130;

On the same date, a cash installment of R$5.126 will also be paid for each GNDI3 share held by the shareholder.

The remuneration is valid for Intermédica NotreDame investors registered in the shareholder base today. The purchase of the company by Hapvida was approved without restrictions by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

The potential of the combination

In the assessment of Igor Tello, an analyst at Rio Gestão, the merger brings geographic expansion to the company. Prior to the combination, Hapvida’s coverage area was stronger in the north and northeast of the country, while Intermédica’s was in the south and southeast.

The lack of a nationwide product meant that 40% of Intermédica’s offers were rejected. Operators were not able to sell medical insurance to large companies, which operate throughout the country. With the merger, Hapvida believes it will be able to capture around 1 million users over the next three years and increase its marketshare by approximately 2%.

Synergies did not please

However, the synergies projected by the company were not exactly well received by the market. It is because most of them should come from revenue, with cost reduction and expense savings.

“The market understood that synergies would have a much greater share of operational efficiency, but, according to what the company announced, it will come from commercial actions, plan cross-selling and external factors”, explains Tello.

Projected synergies of BRL 1.38 billion were 14% below Safra’s estimates, which reduced the target price of HAPV3 shares to BRL 13.30, but maintained a buy recommendation.

“The investment case of a leading nationally and vertically integrated healthcare provider remains attractive for the medium to long term, in our view,” reads the bank’s analysis.

more firepower

Safra’s analysts recommend “a cautious approach in the short term”, taking into account recent lower-than-expected operating results and that the integration process is expected to take a few years to materialize. Estimated synergies should be fully captured from 2025 onwards.

For analysts at Levante Ideia de Investimentos, the merger, in any case, increases the company’s firepower for new acquisitions, managing to raise capital cheaper in the future.

“In our view, there is still room for considerable upside with the creation of the new company as synergies are incorporated into the results,” the analysts wrote.

