Smart speaker worth it? g1 tests Alexa and Google | Shopping Guide

amazon Alexa and Google Assistant work as butlers. But the orders – or orders – are not made to a person, but to a virtual assistant, installed in smartphone apps, connected speakers and TVs, among other electronics.

They helpers help accomplish tasks, create lists and reminders, activate other devices and even serve as an intercom inside the house, all hands-free.

Just talk and wait for the answer – or not have one, depending on the question. There are times when digital assistants are a bit convoluted.

THE g1 tested four models of speakers with wifi that do all that and more. Were evaluated:

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Dot with Watch

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Mini

See below how the “butlers” behaved in the tests and read the conclusion at the end of the report.

1 of 6 Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot with Watch: Smart Speakers with Alexa — Photo: g1 Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot with Watch: Smart Speakers with Alexa — Photo: g1

THE alexa speaks Portuguese since 2019, when Amazon launched the service in Brazil.

The speakers that receive it make up the Echo product line, which has more than 12 compatible devices. They range from the most basic, like the Echo Dot, to the more advanced models, like the Echo Show 15, which has a 15-inch screen and can be hung on the wall.

The test was carried out with the Echo and Echo Dot models with Clock 4th generation, with rounded design. They’re from latest line from Amazon.

Its prices in online stores in early February were in the range of R$400 (Echo Dot com Relógio) and R$750 (Echo).

2 of 6 Amazon Echo — Photo: Disclosure Amazon Echo — Photo: Disclosure

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Check it out on the Americans website

Check the Casas Bahia website

3 of 6 Amazon Echo Dot with Watch — Photo: Disclosure Amazon Echo Dot with Watch — Photo: Disclosure

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Check the Casas Bahia website

Check it out on the Americans website

Installing the Echo or Echo Dot is a simple task. You need to download the Alexa app on your smartphone (there are versions for iPhone and Android), and follow the on-screen steps to register the device, connect it to the wireless network, set a location in the house and take the first steps with the assistant. .

The Alexa app brings communication features, device management and music/podcast playback (through the free Amazon Music service, or other streams such as Apple Music and Deezer, which can be linked).

Capriche in the pronunciation for the activation of the assistant: “Alexa”. It’s no use saying Alessa, Lessa, Lexa or any other name… because she won’t answer.

Don’t like the name? It is possible, through the app, to change the activation word to “Amazon” or “Echo”.

In any case, your request must start with that name, there’s no point in reversing the order: it has to be “Alexa, play The Beatles”, not “Play The Beatles, Alexia”.

This is perhaps the main challenge for young children or seniors to understand the product and how it works, but it’s easy to get the hang of talking.

An interesting point is that, after installing the Amazon Echo in the living room, the Echo Dot with Clock has already been identified by the application automatically and installed with fewer steps in the office.

The design of the two devices is very similar: a ball with a lighted base and buttons on top – to control the volume, activate Alexa without using the voice and to mute the microphone, which causes the base to have a red light.

Both have Bluetooth connectivity, to use as a speaker for smartphones, and have a standard P2 connector – the same as the headphones – to connect other devices by cable.

With both Echo’s configured, a very good feature is “Everywhere” — which distributes music throughout the house in different environments, with a simple configuration. And, if you have two Echo or Echo Dot in the same room, you can “pair” the two to play music in stereo.

Another good tip is to use the Echo as intercom, with Drop-in feature. With registered contacts, it is possible to make calls to other environments in the house or even to family and friends who have an Alexa device at home.

The main difference between Echo and Echo Dot with Watch is size: 10cm in diameter on the most basic model, 14.4cm on the largest.

The Echo Dot with Clock, as the name implies, features a digital clock on the front – to prevent its owner from asking Alexa what time it is. It is a product with a clock radio face, to place at the head of the bed or on the desk in the office..

already the echoin addition to being larger and without a digital clock, brings additional technology that’s important for the most advanced connected home.

The speaker uses the Zigbee pattern to become a hub for the smart home, which is a differentiator from the Google Nest.

This transmission pattern wireless is used by lamps, digital locks, switches and other compatible sensors and devices. Most WiFi-enabled bulbs require a manufacturer app for configuration and installation.

A lamp with Zigbee, for example, is automatically detected by the Alexa app, without needing the manufacturer’s app. But it is worth mentioning that a “common” connected lamp can cost less than R$100 and one with Zigbee, around R$250.

4 of 6 Google Nest Audio and Nest Mini: Speakers with Google Assistant — Photo: g1 Google Nest Audio and Nest Mini: Speakers with Google Assistant — Photo: g1

Google Assistant has spoken Portuguese since 2017, when its version for Android smartphones was launched by the company in Brazil.

And, despite its presence on every Android phone, its “connected speaker” version only arrived here in 2019, a month after Alexa, with the launch of Google Nest Mini, one of the test models with Google Nest Audio.

In online stores, the Nest Mini cost R$250, on average, in early February. Nest Audio was in the R$600 range. They are the only connected speakers sold by Google in Brazil.

5 of 6 Google Nest Audio — Photo: Disclosure Google Nest Audio — Photo: Disclosure

🛒 Where to buy the product:

6 of 6 Google Nest Mini — Photo: g1 Google Nest Mini — Photo: g1

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Check it out on the Americans website

Installing a Google Nest (either model) requires the Google Home app on your phone, which is available in both Android and iPhone versions.

The setup process is also quite simple and the Home app has a more “home hub” look, with rooms divided by connected equipment. And it allows you to connect YouTube Music and Spotify streaming accounts.

The activation phrase can be the pattern “OK Google” or “Hey Google”, followed by the prompt.

Installing the Google Nest Mini, after already having Nest Audio in the house, was equally simple.

The design of Google’s products also feels a bit more sober, made to hide in the environment.

The Nest Mini is a small 9.8 cm diameter disc that can be hung on the wall. Nest Audio has a different shape, pillow shape with rounded corners, and is larger at 17.5 cm tall.

Both have volume control in a touch-sensitive area on top of the devices and a microphone mute button on the back.

By pressing this button, the speaker will comment that the microphone is off. And the information will be repeated when touching, even unintentionally, the volume control.

Google speakers can be used to keep sound activated around the house if you have more than one product. But do not have Zigbee connectivity capabilitiessuch as the Amazon Echo.

A very good feature is the Built-in Chromecast. With it, it is possible Stream music and audio from any smartphone – whether from a streaming app or YouTube, without needing to connect to Bluetooth.

THEY ARE NOT PORTABLE BOXES: despite having Bluetooth to play music or podcasts from smartphones, tablets and computers, smart speakers do not have a built-in battery – as they require a constant internet connection.

They need to be plugged into an outlet, so they can’t be used everywhere, like the popular Bluetooth boxes at barbecues, beaches and pools.

WHAT ABOUT SOUND QUALITY? Size matters here: the bigger models (Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio) have a better sound quality than the smaller ones (Echo Dot with Clock and Nest Mini), filling the environment better and showing crisper and clearer audio.

The smaller ones aren’t bad, but it looks like they were made more to be used as microphones connected to assistants than speakers for listening to music.

FOR THE CONNECTED HOUSE: most products for smart home – lamps, sockets, TVs, switches, robot vacuum cleaners, among others – is able to connect at the same time to be commanded both by Alexa and Google Assistant.

The test at home made it possible to turn on the robot vacuum cleaner and the Wi-Fi lamps via Google and turn it off via Alexa, for example. But it doesn’t make sense to have both platforms in the same environment.

WHO IS SMARTER? The main difference in the daily use of Alexa and Google Assistant is the response time and how the “butler” understands your question.

With Amazon, you can say the whole sentence over and over and get a quick response: “Alexa, turn on the kitchen light.” With Google, the speaker doesn’t always understand the complete sentence and throws a “Sorry, I don’t understand” or even a random answer.

In one of the tests, the question was “Alexa, play white noise” – that sound to help you sleep. And she answered correctly. Google understood “Showing results for the white lair in your region”, which doesn’t make any sense in terms of context.

When using the speakers, saying “OK Google”, waiting for a while and completing the sentence gives more accurate results.

THEY MAKE JOKES: Both Google and Alexa are often questioned for cute things like telling jokes, singing and even farting – according to Amazon, this order has been placed more than 1 million times. This ends up being the center of attention for those who have never seen this type of device.

WORTH TO BUY? yes, if the intention is to make them a remote control for the digital home and perform tasks hands-free — whether it’s turning on lamps, asking to listen to a podcast, or dictating a to-do list.

If it’s just for the sound or the design, it’s not worth investing in such a device because you can already have the feature on your smartphone.