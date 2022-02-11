Starlink satellites could impact Earth’s defense against asteroids

Starlink, a satellite network that promises to offer fast internet through SpaceX, has increased its presence in different countries with constant launches of technologies into space — recently, the company announced its prices for Brazil. NASA, however, does not ask for further clarification on the plans of the company of billionaire Elon Musk.

In a letter, the US agency says that congestion caused by Starlink satellites can increase the potential for collisions in space and interfere with asteroid observation.

Musk’s company’s goal is to have thousands more satellites operating off Earth.

What happened?

In 2018, SpaceX, the aerospace company responsible for launching the satellites in question, received an initial license from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), a US telecommunications body analogous to Anatel, for the use of 12,000 satellites.

For now, Starlink operates with 1,469 active satellites and another 272 moving into operational orbits, according to a tweet posted on Musk’s profile in January this year.

1469 Starlink satellites active

272 moving to operational orbits

Laser links activate soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2022

In May 2020, SpaceX filed a request with the FCC to operate Gen2 (Generation 2), which involves over 30,000 satellites. According to the document issued by the company, more than 85% of this system will operate at low altitudes – below 400 km.

The constellation of Gen2 satellites that SpaceX proposes promises to substantially increase the service’s capacity and expand its range of consumers, even in rural and remote areas, with access to robust broadband.

The satellites of starlink operate in low orbit to promote fast broadband internet connection — with download expected between 100 Mb/s (Megabits per second) and 200 Mb/s — and low latency (fast data transmission time) with access across the globe.

And what does NASA fear?

Faced with Starlink’s ambitious goal, the US space agency asks for a detailed analysis of SpaceX’s license application.

The issue is the “potential increase in conjunction events and possible impacts on NASA’s science and human spaceflight missions,” according to a letter registered by NASA last Tuesday and Samantha Fonder, the agency’s representative in FCC

Operating low-orbit satellites is already getting overcrowded, NASA points out. There are currently 6,100 objects — from companies and governments — among satellites and space equipment tracked at this type of altitude.

NASA claims that the new fleet of Starlink Gen2 satellites would generate a fivefold increase in the number of objects tracked. Furthermore, it would double their number in general orbit to about 50,000.

Risk of collision and impact on asteroids

NASA has also signaled the risks to its science missions, as SpaceX satellites can interfere with the agency’s own satellites — which record important space data, which includes Earth’s defense against asteroids.

Starlink satellite track in the sky Image: Reproduction

In its defense, SpaceX claims in its FCC application document that there is “zero risk” of a Starlink satellite colliding with large objects. That’s because of the advanced maneuver navigation, which allows you to swerve effectively. However, this is also one of the points questioned by NASA.

“Considering multiple independent constellations of tens of thousands of spacecraft and the expected increase in the number of close encounters over time, the zero-risk assumption from a system-level perspective lacks statistical substantiation,” the document says.

To top it off, SpaceX already has a history of complaints. In 2021, China issued a complaint to the United Nations about two SpaceX satellites that passed too close to its Tiangong space station, in a “near collision”.

Claiming to be a safety action, China Space Station implemented more effective collision avoidance control in 2021.

*With information from Business Insider