Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – US bond markets calm after Thursday’s inflation shock, but stocks are set to open lower again amid fears the Federal Reserve will act faster than expected to reduce inflation. ECB President Christine Lagarde is trying to restore calm to eurozone bond markets with a more pacifist message.

Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index, with its gauge of inflation expectations, tops the data calendar as oil prices rise again after the International Energy Agency says world demand for oil has been underestimated for the past three years. .

In Brazil, the discussion about taxation on fuel prices continues to govern the agenda in Brasília.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, February 11th.

1. Titles fit after Bullard’s incisive message

The market is set to open more than 2% for the first time in three years, while it rose 1.60% after another bullish reassessment of expectations on Thursday.

While markets initially welcomed the highest January inflation rate in 40 years with reasonable calm, they shuddered again when St Louis Federal Reserve Chairman told Bloomberg that he wanted a full 100 basis point tightening by 1st. July.

Bulllard is a relatively marginal voice on the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC), but he is a voting member and, more importantly, the fact that he became aggressive before the Washington, DC board, is creating the impression that he is an important indicator of the Fed’s policy direction. As such, his words are having more impact on the markets than they normally could.

2. Lagarde tries to smooth the tide of the bond market

It’s a different story in the eurozone, where European Central Bank President , had to resort to another lengthy interview undoing the policy signals she gave at her press conference last week.

Lagarde said there are dangers in acting too quickly and said “all our moves will be gradual”, starting with the reduction in asset purchases in April. His more conciliatory tone allowed a major Italian bond sale to go off without incident, although the – a rough proxy for eurozone financial stress – remains at more than 150 basis points, an 18-month high.

It already fell less than expected in January, suggesting the economy has handled the Covid-19 omicron wave better than previously thought. GDP was still below the pandemic level at the end of 2019, however, in contrast to the US and much of Europe.

3. Congress unites to resolve the Fuels PEC

Yesterday, 10th, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) declared support for the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on fuels in the Chamber, which allows for zero or partial reduction of taxation on diesel oil, gasoline and cooking gas. In a live on social media, the president said he believed that the project would be unanimously approved in Congress.

In the Chamber of Deputies, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said he worked with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to find a way to include federal taxes on fuel in the ICMS agenda. which is now ready for the senators’ analysis. Lira also defends that changes to these federal taxes be discussed through Bills, which need less support to be approved.

Pacheco has already stated that the PEC on fuels that is being discussed in the Senate will be put in the background, so that the ICMS issue and the text being processed in the Chamber are prioritized. The senators’ project was nicknamed “PEC Kamikaze”, as it resulted in a possible waiver of almost R$100 billion in government revenue. Lira and Pacheco are expected to meet in the coming days to discuss a unique strategy between the Houses.

4. American stock market

Bond markets may have calmed down a bit, but US equities are still under pressure and are set to open on fresh losses, creating the impression that this week’s gains were essentially a bear market rally.

At 8:55 AM, 100 futures were down 0.69%, while A and A were down 0.38% and 0.48%, respectively. As such, all three are on track to end the week with modest losses.

Thursday’s inflation data will ensure the inflation expectations component of the index attracts attention later, while stocks in focus include specialist Affirm (NASDAQ:), which saw a -20% drop in response to weak guidance. On thursday. .

Other featured actions include Zillow (NASDAQ:), which looks ready for a bounce after its numbers, Expedia (NASDAQ:) (SA:) – which also delivered strong results and guidance after closing the day before, and British American Tobacco (LON:) (NYSE: ), after increasing its payments to shareholders. Under Armor (NYSE:) (SA:), and Dominion Energy (NYSE:) (SA:) report earnings ahead of opening.

5. We’re Burning Much More Oil Than We Thought, Says IEA

The International Energy Agency revised its estimates of world oil demand upwards, suggesting that the global market is even tighter than previously thought. It raised previous baselines for demand by between 770,000 and 970,000 barrels a day over the past three years and raised its 2022 forecast by 870,000 barrels a day. This puts current low inventory levels on an even sharper relief.

At 8:58 a.m., U.S. crude futures were up 1.06% at $90.83, while U.S. futures were up 0.92% at BRL 92.25 as talk of a quick lifting of Iranian sanctions became in the background.

The , which hit its highest level since April 2020 last week, will show how quickly US shale producers are reacting to rising prices.