STJ: Unimed may limit the entry of doctors for financial balance

The 4th class of the STJ decided that, in order to preserve their economic-financial balance and ensure the maintenance of health plans offered to the public, medical work cooperatives may limit the entry of new professionals into their staff, provided that the measure is justified in objective and impersonal way.

In line with court precedents, the collegiate reaffirmed that, although cooperatives are governed by the open door principle – according to which admission is free to all who meet the statutory requirements -, the entry of new members may be restricted due to the impossibility of service provision technique, as provided for in article 4, item I, and in article 29, caput and paragraph 1, of law 5,764/71 (Law on Cooperatives).

STJ: Unimed can limit the admission of doctors for financial balance.(Image: Pexes)

With the decision, the group upheld a second-degree judgment that dismissed the request of ophthalmologists from Sergipe to compel the Unimed-Sergipe Cooperativa de Trabalho Medico to include them in its ranks. The cooperative had denied the request, alleging technical impossibility, given the lack of financial conditions for the incorporation of new members – a situation that would have been verified in court after accounting expertise.

open door principle

In the appeal to the STJ, the authors of the action claimed that admission to Unimed should be allowed to every professional with a specialty in their area, and that the technical impossibility referred to in the open door principle concerns the professional’s aptitude, not the economic aspect. -financial of the associative entity.

Minister Isabel Gallotti, rapporteur for the special appeal, explained that the open door principle involves two hypotheses of restriction on the entry of new professionals: one referring to the logistics of the provision of services by the cooperative, which may encounter operational technical limits; and another related to the entity’s social objectives and the fulfillment, by the applicant, of the statutory conditions, which may establish limitations to certain activities.

“It is, therefore, a non-absolute principle that includes exceptions for the sake of the health and continuity of the cooperative society’s activities, legally provided for.”

She mentioned the precedent of the 3rd class according to which, “when the cooperative has reached its maximum capacity to provide services, as measured by objective and credible criteria, preventing it from fulfilling its purpose, the refusal of new members is admissible” (REsp 1,901,911). ).

Hybrid regime admits limitation of new members

According to the magistrate, this impossibility of providing services by the cooperative must be proven by technical studies, not allowing arbitrary analysis or mere judgment of convenience of the already members.

By denying the appeal, the minister stressed that the hybrid legal regime to which medical work cooperatives are subject (laws 5,764/71 and 9,656/98) underlie the limitation of new members.

“The harmonious interpretation of the two governing laws consolidates the public interest that permeates the performance of medical cooperatives and enables the continuity of their activities, especially when considering the joint liability existing between cooperative doctors and the cooperative, and the possible helplessness of beneficiaries who need of the health plan”, concluded the rapporteur.