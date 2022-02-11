Stocks fall reflecting inflation in the US; IBC-Br, talks about Campos Neto and more subjects that will move the market today

U.S. futures fell on Friday morning after a sharp selloff on Thursday on Wall Street, spurred by the highest inflation reading in four decades and more commentary. hawkish (tough on inflation) from a Fed official that consolidated expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes.

Yesterday’s debacle in risky assets came as Treasury yields soared in response to data that showed consumer prices rose more than 7% last month, the biggest gain since February 1982. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped above 2% for the first time since 2019, while the rate-sensitive 2-year yield rose more than 26 basis points in one point in its biggest intraday move since 2009.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The higher-than-expected inflation reading prompted St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to call for accelerated interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, on this date, Asian markets also closed lower, with investors in the region reacting to Thursday’s release of a higher-than-expected US consumer inflation report that lifted the 10-year Treasury yield to more than two%.

Here, the highlight is the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for December (9:00 am). After the Copom minutes hawkishCampos Neto participates today (12:30 pm) in an open event.

On the corporate side, we highlight the results of Itaú, which came above the market consensus. The company’s ADRs traded on the New York Stock Exchange are up about 5% in the pre-market. Usiminas, on the other hand, released its figures for the fourth quarter before opening. Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes retreat this Friday morning (11) impacted by the highest inflation reading in four decades and expectations of a more aggressive interest rate hike by the Fed.

The market speculates a 50 basis point increase in the US interest rate at the March meeting. In addition, experts are predicting a more aggressive schedule for the rest of this year, calling for up to seven raises.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.47%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.57%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.71%

Asia

Asian markets closed in the negative field also echoing Thursday’s release of a hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation report that lifted the 10-year Treasury yield to more than 2%.

Markets in Japan were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.66%

Nikkei (Japan), (holiday)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.07%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.87%

Europe

European markets retreated on Friday after a hotter-than-expected US inflation impression and aggressive comments from a Fed official cemented expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes.

On the data front, the British economy grew by 7.5% last year, official figures revealed on Friday, rebounding from its historic 9.4% slump in 2020 as pandemic restrictions stifled activity.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.85%

DAX (Germany), -0.89%

CAC 40 (France), -1.16%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.27%

commodities

Oil prices operate slightly higher.

WTI Oil, +0.18%, at $90.04 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.07% at $91.47 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 0.31% to 805 yuan, equivalent to US$126.62

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -2.05% to $43,167.25 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Markets echo US consumer inflation, which rose 0.6% in January, above expectations. In the annual comparison, inflation rose 7.5%, still higher than expected, which was up 7.3%. That was the biggest annual advance since February 1982.

Here, the highlight is the IBC-Br, considered ‘preview’ of GDP, which leaves at 9 am.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Brazil

9:00 am: Central Bank releases December IBC-Br; XP projection points to an increase of 0.6% on a monthly basis.

12:30: Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC, participates in the Esfera Brasil Meeting – Monetary behavior in 2022, in São Paulo

USA

12pm: Monthly Michigan Consumer Trust

3. Fuel PEC will be unanimously approved in Congress, says Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said yesterday (10) that he was sure that the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on fuels will be unanimously approved by the National Congress. Bolsonaro was referring to the text presented by federal deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ), which authorizes the federal government and states to exempt fuel without presenting a counterpart on the revenue side. Áureo’s PEC was prepared within the Civil House.

“There is a PEC authored by a congressman from Rio de Janeiro giving us the possibility, to federal and state governments, to waive revenue without us having to look for an alternative source for that tax waiver. I’m sure it will pass, I believe unanimously, in the House and Senate”, said the president in a live broadcast on social networks. “Once enacted, we will go there to find a way to enforce the PEC”.

Lira defends inclusion of federal taxes in ICMS project on fuels

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said yesterday (10) that he is working in talks with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in the search for an agreement between the two houses that makes it possible to include federal taxes and other demands related to fuel prices in the ICMS bill that is ready for analysis by senators.

Lira recalled that concentrating the debate around the complementary bill in question would have a simpler process and faster results than the path to be followed by the two Proposals for Amendments to the Constitution (PECs) presented in Congress – one in the Chamber, the other in the Senate – also targeting rising fuel prices.

That bill is on the Senate floor for next week.

Senate PEC on fuel will be left for another time

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said on Thursday (10) that the fuel PEC, authored by Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), should be left for a “second moment”. The project worries the economic team. For the president of the Senate, the focus should now be on the two texts that were already being processed in the House and deal with the same subject. Despite this, he and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will meet in the coming days to discuss a unique “strategy” between the two Houses.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

4. Covid

Brazil recorded 922 deaths and 165,359 cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 874, an increase of 85% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The seven-day moving average of new cases was 146,540, which represents a 20% drop from the level of 14 days earlier.

It reached 152,012,601 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 70.76% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 168,105,159 people, which represents 78.25% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 54,423,666 people, or 25.33% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Usiminas (USIM5)

Usiminas (USIM5) reported net income of BRL 2.488 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a 30% growth compared to the same period in 2020.

In the year, the steel company recorded a record net profit of R$ 10.1 billion, a growth of 679% compared to 2020.

Net revenue rose 47% in the quarter in the annual comparison, to R$ 8.049 billion. In 2021, it was BRL 33.7 billion, 109.7% higher than 2020 (BRL 16.1 billion), representing a historic record for Usiminas in all business units.

Voucher (VALE3)

Vale (VALE3) reported a production of 82,473 thousand metric tons of iron ore in the fourth quarter, an amount 2.4% lower than the same period in 2020 and 7.8% below that reported in the 3rd quarter of 2020. Year-to-date last year, production rose 5.1%.

In the period of 2021, the increase was due to the higher production of the Minas Gerais operations (17% pa), being partially offset by the weaker performance in S11D (-11% pa).

Additionally, it informed that there was a favorable scenario for market prices (47% pa). On the other hand, there was the strike in Sudbury, which interrupted operations for 70 days, contributing to a 9% reduction in nickel production and 18% in copper production.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

Itau (ITUB3;ITUB4) ended the fourth quarter of last year with a recurring net income of BRL 7.159 billion, a performance 32.8% above that reported in the same period in 2020.

The performance was above that projected by the consensus of the Refinitiv, which was R$ 6.828 billion.

Compared to the third quarter, the increase was 5.6%. In the accumulated of 2021, profit totaled R$ 26.879 billion, up 45% over 2020.

Cogna (COGN3)

Rodrigo Galindo will leave the presidency of Cogna at the end of March and will assume the presidency of the Board of Directors. Roberto Valério will take over as CEO.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) closed the fourth quarter of last year with a net income of R$ 213.610 million, representing an increase of 45.5% over the same period last year.

In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2019, pre-pandemic period, the company increased its profit by 50.1%.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

related