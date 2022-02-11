SUS network in Curitiba shrank in the pandemic

The population of Curitiba lost three basic health units (UBS) and, at least temporarily, two UPAs, during the pandemic. In addition, due to the high incidence of cases of respiratory symptoms and the vaccination campaign against covid-19, service at the units remains restricted, with some UBS dedicated to vaccination and others exclusively to care for people with respiratory symptoms, leaving the service regular for only 60 of the 111 units.

The reduction keeps the city with the same network of basic units as in 2013, despite the population having gained, according to the forecast contained in the SMS reports, about 100 thousand more inhabitants in the period. The three units with activities closed served around 30 thousand people.

The first unit closed was Umbará II, whose activities were closed at the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, because “the structure did not have adequate conditions to meet covid-19 and other health conditions”, explained Municipal Health Secretary, Márcia Huçulak. in a statement to its press office.

The service was transferred to the Umbará I Unit, which is two kilometers away from Umbará II. According to SMS, 9,000 people were served by UBS.

The unit was installed in a leased property and was renovated in 2017 – and reopened in 2018 – after a fire affected the building. But at the beginning of the pandemic, SMS chose to end the service on site. At the end of 2021, the city government opened the bidding process for the construction of its own building for the unit. There is, however, no forecast of when the new unit will be ready.

Distance from Umbara Health Unit to São João Del Rey Unit.

With the reorganization of care due to the pandemic, regular vaccination of children is taking place at the São João Del Rey Unit, which is just over 7 kilometers from the old Umbará II and requires families to cross the BR-116. For a SUS health professional in the region heard by Plural, the distance helped to increase the number of children with delayed doses. “Families don’t have the money to take the bus there,” she notes.

The other two units that were closed are from Regional Boa Vista: UBS Medianeira and UBS Higienópolis. Both were in properties provided by the Metropolitan Curia and had the service suspended “due to structural reasons, the properties in which they are allocated did not allow establishing a flow of service in “y”, which separates users with respiratory symptoms from the others”, informed the SMS.

Distance between the Higienópolis Unit and Bairro Alto, where the population was referred.

In the case of UBS Medianeira, the return of the building was requested by the Curia during the suspension period. The unit served 19,200 people. At UBS Higienópolis, a technical opinion from the Municipal Environment Department indicates that it is impossible to carry out renovations on the site. About 8,900 people were served by UBS. Officially, in the register with the Ministry of Health, both units had their activities closed in August and September 2021, respectively.

A fourth unit, which was closed for renovation, was reopened on the 7th by Mayor Rafael Greca. The Bacacheri Health Unit had activities suspended in the pandemic. In August 2021, renovation works began in the space, with the initial forecast of being completed in 45 days at a total cost of R$ 142,874. When it was delivered on the 7th, the SMS press office informed that the work had a total cost of R$ 265 thousand.

In total, of the 111 Basic Health Units in Curitiba, only 60 are regularly attended. Another 12 are treating only cases of respiratory symptoms, 3 are closed, 9 are delivering medication and multi-vaccination, 16 are vaccinating people aged 12 and over against covid and another 10 are dedicated to vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against covid. . Check the end of the article for the complete list of units, address and opening hours.

Situation Total regular service 60 exclusive respiratory symptoms 12 closed 3 multivaccination 9 COVID vaccination over 12 years old 16 COVID vaccination children 10 (empty) 1 Grand total 111

Upas

Since the end of 2020, UPA Fazendinha has been closed for urgent and emergency care, which is the purpose of this type of establishment. At the time, the place was converted into beds to give vent to the calls caused by a high in the number of cases of covid-19 in Curitiba. Since then, the UPA has become a back-up bed center at the Hospital do Idoso, a function in which it has completed one year.

In a speech recorded for the opening of the legislative year at the City Council, Mayor Rafael Greca listed the UPA among his achievements, the transformation of the UPA da Fazendinha “which became a center of medical specialties for the elderly”. When providing urgent and emergency care, the UPA served, on average, 11,000 people per month.

Another UPA that no longer performs spontaneous demand service is the one in Boqueirão. Since mid-January, the unit has been transformed into a covid hospital. The unit’s reversion to its original function depends on the improvement in the pandemic situation in the city, according to SMS: “This reorganization will be maintained while the demand for care of respiratory cases is high in the city”.

To maintain emergency care, the city added the 7 UPAs in operation, another 12 Basic Health Units were intended for the exclusive care of cases of respiratory symptoms. But for other situations, the service needs to be done by the UPAs that, when it is the case, refer the patient to the hospitals of the SUS network.

