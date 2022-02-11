The Edge 30 is coming? Motorola confirms phone launch in February | Cell

She even tries to be a mystery about what’s coming, but the poster with the text “dare to be edge” opens up the possibility that the Motorola Edge 30 will be announced. sale in Brazil.

2 of 3 Motorola Edge 20 was released in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola Motorola Edge 20 was released in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola

Apparently, the new Motorola cell phone should come to the market with a powerful battery of 5,000 mAh capacity and support for fast charging 68 W, a high number by today’s standards.

In addition, a 6.67-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate is expected, which should ensure more fluid system and gameplay animations.

The Moto Edge X30 was presented in December in China as the first cell phone in the world with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. If the technical sheet is repeated at the launch on the 24th, Motorola’s clientele will be in front of a smartphone with a triple camera – photos of up to 50 megapixels – in addition to a front sensor with a generous 60 megapixels. However, previous leaks of a phone codenamed “Frontier 22” speak of the presence of a 200-megapixel main sensor.

3 of 3 Moto Edge X30 is announced by Motorola — Photo: Reproduction / XDA Developers Moto Edge X30 is announced by Motorola — Photo: Reproduction / XDA Developers

Motorola did not disclose other information about the launch for the 24th, but the company is expected to publish some discreet previews so that the public can get a taste of what is to come.

