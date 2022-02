The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has rejected the allegations against President Jair Bolsonaro.| Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague should not accept the allegations against President Jair Bolsonaro, brought to the Court by opposition senators shortly after the conclusion of the final report of the CPI on Covid. The document reached the court this week.

According to a publication by CNN Brasil, the ICC claimed that the accusations related to Covid are outside its jurisdiction and, therefore, should be rejected. “As a general matter, to date, the Office has rejected communications related to COVID as manifestly outside the jurisdiction of the Court. According to article 15 of the Rome Statute, any individual or group anywhere in the world can send information about alleged crimes to the ICC Prosecutor.

The Hague Tribunal was created in 2002 and has the prerogative to try four types of crimes: crimes against humanity, aggression, genocide and war crimes. The Court is governed by the Rome Statute, signed by 122 countries, including Brazil.

*Correction: Contrary to what was initially reported in the article, the Court has not yet rejected the complaint, but indicated in a note that the trend must be towards its rejection.