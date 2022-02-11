The Pope announces the Jubilee of 2025: a special gift of grace from God’s mercy

“Now the goal of the first twenty-five years of the 21st century is approaching, and we are called to carry out a preparation that will allow the Christian people to live the Holy Year in all its pastoral significance. In this sense, the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy was a significant step, which allowed us to rediscover all the strength and tenderness of the Father’s merciful love so that, in our turn, we can be witnesses of it”, says Pope Francis in a letter to Archbishop Dom Rino Fisichella

Raimundo de Lima – Vatican News

“I entrust to you, dear Brother, the responsibility of finding suitable ways so that the Holy Year can be prepared and celebrated with intense faith, lively hope and active charity. The Dicastery that promotes the new evangelization will know how to make this moment of grace a significant stage in the pastoral care of the Particular Churches, Latin and Eastern, which in these years are called to intensify their synodal commitment”: this is what Pope Francis says in a letter to Archbishop Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization, department in charge of preparing and coordinating the Jubilee of 2025.

Event of great spiritual, ecclesiastical and social relevance

The Holy Father introduces the letter stressing that the Jubilee has always represented an event of great spiritual, ecclesial and social importance in the life of the Church. Since Boniface VIII, in 1300, instituted the first Holy Year, the faithful and holy people of God have lived this celebration as a special gift of grace, characterized by the forgiveness of sins and, in particular, by indulgence, a full expression of God’s mercy. .

Francis recalls that the Great Jubilee of the year 2000 ushered the Church into the third millennium of its history. “St John Paul II awaited and desired so much, with the hope that all Christians, overcoming historical divisions, could celebrate together the 2,000th anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of humanity”.

Living the Holy Year in all its pastoral meaning

“Now the goal of the first twenty-five years of the 21st century is approaching, and we are called to carry out a preparation that will allow the Christian people to live the Holy Year in all its pastoral significance. In this sense, the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy was a significant stage, which allowed us to rediscover all the strength and tenderness of the Father’s merciful love, in order to, in our turn, be witnesses of it”, highlights the Pontiff.

Francis then highlights that in the last two years, there has not been a nation that has not been upset by the unexpected epidemic that, in addition to making us feel closely the drama of death in solitude, the uncertainty and the provisional character of existence, has changed the our way of living. “As Christians – the letter reads – we suffer together with all our brothers and sisters the same sufferings and limitations. Our churches were closed, as well as schools, factories, offices, shops and places dedicated to free time. We have all seen some limited freedoms and the pandemic, in addition to suffering, has sometimes aroused doubt, fear, perplexity within ourselves.”

Sign of rebirth after the sufferings of the pandemic

At this point in his letter, the Pope draws attention to the fact that the coming Jubilee will be able to greatly favor the restoration of a climate of hope and trust, as a sign of a renewed rebirth of which we all feel the urgency. “That’s why – he says -, I chose the motto pilgrims of hope. However, all this will be possible if we are able to recover the sense of universal brotherhood, if we do not close our eyes to the drama of growing poverty that prevents millions of men, women, youth and children from living in a way that is worthy of human beings. I am thinking in particular of the countless refugees forced to abandon their lands. May the voices of the poor be heard in this time of preparation for the Jubilee”, he exhorts.

Jubilee Year, the beauty of creation and care for the common home

The Holy Father hopes that the spiritual dimension of the Jubilee, which invites conversion, will be combined with these fundamental aspects of social life, so as to form a coherent unity. “Since we are all pilgrims in the land where the Lord has placed us to cultivate and guard it (cf. Gn 2:15), let us not neglect, along the way, to contemplate the beauty of creation and to take care of our common home. I hope that the next Jubilee Year will also be celebrated and lived with this intention”, he emphasizes.

Francis also emphasizes that the pilgrimage towards the Jubilee will be able to reinforce and express the common path that the Church is called to undertake to be, increasingly and better, a sign and instrument of unity in the harmony of diversities. “It will be important to help rediscover the demands of the universal vocation to responsible participation, valuing the charisms and ministries that the Holy Spirit never ceases to bestow for the construction of the one Church”, he says.

Dedicate the year 2024 to a great “symphony” of prayer

“As is customary – the Pontiff continues -, the Bull of Promulgation, which will be issued in due course, will contain the necessary indications to celebrate the Jubilee of 2025. to the Jubilee event, 2024, to a great “symphony” of prayer.”

“An intense year of prayer, in which hearts are opened to receive the abundance of grace, making the “Our Father” – the prayer that Jesus taught us – the program of life for all his disciples.”

Francis, concluding his letter, asking the Virgin Mary to accompany the Church on the journey of preparation for the event of grace that is the Jubilee and, grateful, sends his Blessing to Archbishop Fisichella and his collaborators.