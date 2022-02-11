the powers of apple cider vinegar

Many foods can be excellent allies in improving health, and the Apple vinegar it’s definitely one of them. Scientific research reveals that the ingredient is powerful in controlling blood pressure, diabetes, and even weight loss.

Read more: Proven! Chocolate helps control and decrease PMS

People who are obese or overweight can consume the product daily to obtain its benefits. Discover all the benefits of including apple cider vinegar in your diet.

Weight loss

Food is rich in acetic acid, which in the body turns into acetate. This substance is difficult to metabolize, which generates a high caloric expenditure. This relationship of the body with acetate promotes fat burning, helping those who want to lose a few pounds.

diabetes control

Studies also reveal that apple cider vinegar reduces the level of glucose (sugar) in the blood by between 4% and 6%. This potential is excellent for those who already have and want to control type 2 diabetes, or just want to reduce their risk of developing the disease.

Other benefits

In addition to these two powerful effects on the body, food has the following benefits:

It has anti-inflammatory properties;

Has a fungicidal effect;

Improves skin health;

Helps in digestion and absorption of calcium;

Acts as a natural bactericide;

Helps control cholesterol levels, reducing LDL (bad cholesterol).

How to consume apple cider vinegar

To ensure the benefits related to food, just consume it with water or during meals. The recommended portion is one tablespoon. Do not drink pure vinegar when you are fasting.