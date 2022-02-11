TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro: the perspectives for the shares of the companies that bought Oi Mobile

In a close vote that had the president’s “minerva vote”, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense approved last Wednesday (9) the sale of Oi’s mobile operation (OIBR3;OIBR4) to TIM (TIMS3) , Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro. The deal, it is worth mentioning, had already received prior consent from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) the previous week.

Oi’s rival companies had bought the operation for R$ 16.5 billion in December 2020 and there was a lot of expectation about the decision – and also about the remedies to be considered by the councilors of the municipality.

The view is that the agreement is clearly positive for Oi, which is struggling to get out of judicial recovery, a process it has been facing since 2016, and also for the companies that acquired the operation, with some being more impacted by the deal.

“The conclusion of the transaction in our view is positive for all the players involved, especially for Oi and TIM. With the receipt of funds, Oi must address its short-term commitments, in addition to obtaining part of the funding necessary for investment in fiber”, evaluate XP analysts in a report.

Among the remedies proposed by Cade, the main ones refer to the obligation of new roaming offers for access by ISPs – regional fiber players – sharing mobile services, a radio frequency offer and the sale of part of the acquired mobile sites (“ERBs” ), structural remedy negotiated in the last week. The agreement also proposes the creation of a trustee to monitor the execution of the remedies under fair conditions.

Safra believes that, among potential drug structures, the sale of mobile sites (ERBs) was the least harmful to acquirers. “Although the sale was approved with the medicines, the board decided that they should be applied before the conclusion of the operation, which in our estimate we believe could take a few months given the eventual sale of part of Oi’s ERBs”, the analysts point out.

XP points out that, after obtaining all regulatory approvals (Anatel and Cade), Oi needs to proceed with some corporate steps for the transfer of assets to the three operators. The closing of the operation should happen until the beginning of April, he evaluates.

For Safra, it was already expected that Oi would take a few months to divide its assets between three separate entities to be sold to Claro, Vivo and TIM Brasil. Therefore, the delay in the operation may not be so relevant.

According to BofA, “in general, the remedies were not far from expected and can be considered complementary to those of Anatel and Cade’s Superintendence, not involving the sale of any significant part of the acquired assets”. Some drugs must be implanted immediately. The bank’s analysts project the closing of the transaction in the first half of the year.

TIM: biggest beneficiary

As with XP, Safra also points out that it sees the approval of the deal as very positive for both TIM and Vivo, but with TIM benefiting more from the consolidation.

This is because, as TIM is the smallest among the three companies that participated in the operation, it will absorb the largest amount of customers and spectrum. TIM should retain 40% of Oi Móvel’s 39 million customers, 54% of the total radio frequencies and 49% of the company’s Sites, highlights XP. TIM will disburse around R$7.3 billion, equivalent to 44% of the R$16.5 billion payment that will be made to Oi.

The need to sell the ERBs before completion, in turn, should not materially alter the potential synergy of the business, in Safra’s assessment. The projection of the house’s analysts is that there may be a reduction in the synergies of TIM (which should acquire 49% of the base stations) and Claro (which should acquire 32% of the sites), and to a lesser extent for Vivo (which should acquire only 19% of these assets).

With the acquisition, TIM will address its spectrum restriction, reducing its historical frequency gap, points out XP. Spectrums are strategic, scarce assets that allow companies to have the capacity and efficiently address their investments to meet the growing demand for data.

“After incorporating the spectrums from Oi, TIM will have a very solid competitive position with a very comfortable indicator of spectrum per customer and superior to its competitors”, evaluate the analysts of the house.

For analysts, the integration of Oi’s assets will transform TIM in terms of size and profitability. “As the company will not buy a company, but infrastructure assets and a customer base, the company will not incorporate some costs such as employees and stores, so the costs to serve this new customer base will be marginal”, they point out.

Thus, if the transaction is approved without any more restrictive conditions on the part of regulators, it has the potential to increase TIM’s cash generation by approximately 31% post-tax, according to the analysts. Assuming a more conservative assumption only with cost synergies, TIM’s cash generation could increase by approximately 20%.

XP points out that it has not yet incorporated the numbers into our model but, assuming only cost synergies, the target price for the assets would increase from R$ 21 (a 49% upside potential for the assets compared to the closing of Wednesday Friday) to R$24 (70% upside). The current recommendation is to buy the shares.

Safra, in turn, revised the target price for TIM from R$18 to R$20.80 (up potential of 47%), after incorporating Oi’s assets into the numbers and potential synergies arising from these businesses, maintaining the purchase rating.

Check out the division between the companies for the sale of Oi Móvel:

Vivo e Claro: also with a positive impact, albeit smaller

For Vivo, Safra revised the target price from R$57 to R$59 (up potential of 16.6%), in order to incorporate synergies. The recommendation for the paper is also to buy.

In the case of Telefônica Brasil, or Vivo, analysts at the house see the impact of the acquisition of part of the assets as less relevant than at TIM, because Vivo has about 60% of its results from mobile operations and is acquiring a smaller stake. in the capital of Oi’s mobile operation.

Mobile service revenues for 2023 are projected to grow by 7%, or about R$2.2 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) should increase by about R$2.2 billion. R$ 1.3 billion (6% increase in Vivo’s consolidated Ebitda), or around 80 basis points in the Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) for 2023 (to 42.0%).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Vivo expects Telefônica to pay around BRL 5.5 billion for Oi’s mobile operation and assume around BRL 1 billion in lease obligations (which may also decrease with the sale of mobile sites). “We also expect material synergies from the dilution of capex, leading the company to generate around R$ 2 per share from this acquisition”, they point out.

América Móvil, the parent company of Claro in Brazil, has its shares traded on the Mexican stock exchange. In any case, it is pointed out as the biggest beneficiary after TIM, and should receive around 32% of Oi’s customer base.

BofA’s target price for the company’s shares is 24 Mexican pesos, a potential up 23% from Wednesday’s close. It also trades A1MX34 BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) on the Brazilian stock exchange, but with a neutral recommendation for the assets. The American bank also has a recommendation equivalent to neutral for Vivo’s assets, with a target price of BRL 50 (a 1.2% decrease compared to Wednesday’s closing), while reiterating the buy recommendation for TIM with a target price of R$ 17 (or upside potential of 20%), also highlighting the company as the biggest beneficiary from the sale of assets.

In a report, Credit Suisse pointed out that Oi had until then 16% of the market share in mobile, compared to 33% for Vivo, 28% for Claro, 21% for TIM and 2% for other operators. After the sale, the projection is that Vivo will have a market share of 38%, Claro will have 33% and TIM will have 27%, compared to 2% of the other operators.

Check out the market share projections in the mobile segment before (graph I) and after (graph II) the sale of Oi mobile:

