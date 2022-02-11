Tinder Launches Tool to Relive “Blind Date” | Technology

The dating app Tinder has announced the arrival of a new “blind date” function for users in the United States. Available in the “explore” tab, the Blind Date feature will connect two service users before they reveal their profiles.

In a statement, the service explains that the novelty rescues old encounters, and allows the first impression between couples to be based on dialogues and not in exchange for photos.

Users will be able to see the profile and potential “date” images only after the “match”.

The news was announced by Match Group, a company that also owns the Meetic and OkCupid apps, this Thursday (10). The format is now available to US-based users and should reach users in other countries, such as Brazilin the next weeks.

Members will answer a series of short ice-breaking questions and thus will be connected according to common interests.

Relive old encounters

“Inspired by the way of meeting people ‘old days’, Blind Date gives today’s users a no-pressure way to introduce their personalities before the match,” Match said in a statement.

The release is part of Fast Chat, a set of mechanics to speed up connections on Tinder. During the tests, the tool generated 40% more matches than other Fast Chat toolsaccording to the company.

If the idea of ​​bringing old-school dates back may arouse nostalgia for some, the format heightens some concerns about user safety.

This month, the documentary “The Tinder Scam” was released on the streaming platform Netflix, which chronicles the case of three women who claim to have been betrayed by a man they met through the app, Simon Leviev.

According to the testimonies of Norwegian Cecilie Fjellhøy, Swedish Pernilla Sjoholm and Dutch Ayleen Charlotte, the man would have used Tinder to get in touch with women and, thus, ask for money for them to finance a life of luxury.

To prevent this kind of harmful contact, the app launched a paid feature in the United States for users to check criminal records and abuse histories on the platform last year. There is no forecast of launching the tool in other countries.