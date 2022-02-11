Trump is accused of improper handling of official and confidential documentation – Época Negócios

+



Donald Trump is accused of improper manipulation (Photo: Getty Images)

The way in which former President Donald Trump handled official documents has entered the center of multiple investigations in the United States. The US National Archives found what it believes to be classified information in documents he took from the White House when he left office, the report said. The Washington Postciting a source.

The discovery, which came after Trump returned 15 boxes of documents to the government last month, prompted the National Archives to call for an investigation by the Justice Department, which responded that an inspector general would look into the matter. It is unclear what the inspector general has analyzed so far. In such cases, an inspector general is required to alert the Department of Justice to the discovery of any classified materials that have been found outside official channels.

Another investigation by a reporter from the New York Times which will be released in a book soon, shows how White House staff regularly discovered bundles of papers clogging up toilets, suspecting the president wanted to discard documents.

At the same time, a congressional commission charged with overseeing federal officials announced the opening of an investigation into the former White House tenant’s files. Its president, Carolyn Maloney, said she was “extremely concerned” about the Republican’s practices.

The National Archives’ decision to ask the Justice Department for guidance puts senior government officials in the position of having to decide whether or not to open an official investigation, a scenario that would push the portfolio into a highly controversial political issue. National Archives officials did not respond to requests for an interview.

In January, after lengthy back-and-forth between Trump’s lawyers and the National Archives, the Republican delivered more than a dozen boxes of materials, including documents, souvenirs, gifts and letters. Among the documents were the original versions of a letter that former President Barack Obama left for Trump on his handover, and letters written to Trump by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In the boxes was also a map that Trump drew with a black pen to demonstrate Hurricane Dorian’s path towards the state of Alabama in 2019 to support a statement he made on Twitter that contradicted weather forecasts.

The boxes were originally shipped from the White House to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. With them, a number of items – including clothing – were hastily packed in Trump’s final days in office. Legally, Trump was required to leave the documents, letters and gifts in the custody of the federal government so that the National Archives could store them.

2016 Campaign

After the FBI, during the 2016 presidential campaign, investigated Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified material while she was secretary of state, Trump attacked her, helping to make the issue central to the outcome of that presidential race. At the time, the intelligence community’s inspector general made a national security complaint to the FBI, leading to an investigation.

During the Trump administration, senior White House officials were deeply concerned about how little consideration Trump showed for sensitive national security material. John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff, tried to prevent confidential documents from being taken out of the Oval Office and into the residence because he was concerned about what Trump might do to them and how it might compromise national security.

Similar to Hillary’s case, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and the president’s daughter Ivanka used personal email accounts for work purposes. And even after being alerted by aides, Trump repeatedly tore up documents that had to be glued back together to avoid being accused of destroying federal property.

As president, Trump had the authority to declassify any government information. It is unclear whether he did this before leaving office with the materials the National Archives discovered in the boxes. Under federal law, a leader cannot unsealize documents after leaving office.

He invoked the secrecy power several times for the government to publicly release material that helped him politically, particularly on issues such as the investigation into his campaign ties to Russia.

In a prominent example of how he handled classified material, Trump in 2019 took a highly classified spy satellite image of an Iranian missile launch site, stripped it of its secrecy, and then posted the photo on Twitter.

If Trump is found to have taken with him materials that were still classified at the time he left the White House, prosecuting him would be extremely difficult. That would pit the Justice Department against Trump at a time when Attorney General Merrick B. Garland is trying to depoliticize the portfolio.

The department and FBI also still bear significant scars from their investigation into whether Hillary mishandled confidential information, as the agency has been accused of unfairly tarnishing her and interfering in the 2016 election.