Ukraine crisis: Russia meets with UK, but says conversation was ‘between mute and deaf’

MOSCOW – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrovaccused this Thursday, 10, his colleague from United Kingdom of arrogance and refusing to listen, in a rancorous encounter that highlighted the chasm between them over the crisis in Ukraine. the british Liz Truss responded by accusing Russia of threatening Ukraine with the concentration of soldiers on the border.

“I’m honestly disappointed that what we have is a conversation between a mute and a deaf person,” Lavrov told a news conference alongside Truss. “Our more detailed explanations have fallen on unprepared ground.”

“Russia is said to be waiting until the ground freezes to stone so that our tanks can easily cross Ukrainian territory. I think the ground was like this today with our British counterparts, of which several facts we presented were refuted.”

Truss directly challenged Lavrov for his assertion that Russia is not threatening anyone with the accumulation of troops and weapons near Ukraine’s borders. “I don’t see any reason to have 100,000 troops stationed on the border other than threatening Ukraine. And if Russia is serious about diplomacy, they need to remove these troops and give up the threats,” she said.

Lavrov and Truss met for nearly two hours on what was the first visit to Russia by a UK Foreign Minister since 2017. The last visit was made by the current British Prime Minister, Boris Johnsonthen in the position that Truss holds today.

Both at the beginning of the meeting and afterwards, both ministers’ statements and non-verbal language revealed the profound difference that separates Moscow and London.

Lavrov noted that no points of rapprochement with his British counterpart were observed, but he hoped that the meeting had at least served to make the West better understand Russian concerns. According to the Russian minister, during the meeting he heard words about an “aggression” against Ukraine and the consequences it would have.

“But what aggression are they referring to? When did it start?” Lavrov asked, repeating on several occasions that Russian troops near the Ukrainian border are in his territory. Lavrov also regretted that London had repeated the demand that Russia withdraw troops from its own territory.

UK wants evidence

Meanwhile, Truss assured that he had listened to his counterpart, while making clear the UK’s position on the Ukrainian crisis and that country’s right to decide its future, referring to Kiev’s aspirations to join the natowhich Moscow opposes.

The minister stressed that the British side needed proof of Russia’s willingness to contribute to de-escalation in the region. She pointed out that during the talks, the UK wants Moscow to confirm that it will not invade Ukraine with “real actions”, that is, with the withdrawal of soldiers and heavy weapons from the border with Ukraine.

However, the minister stressed that the European Uniongo (EU) and NATO must be prepared for “any scenario” and continue to assist Ukraine to increase its defensive capability. “If there is an invasion of Ukraine, it will not be quick, it will lead to a protracted conflict, which will cause substantial damage not only to the Ukrainian people but also to the Russian people and will be a blow to European security in general,” the minister warned.

Therefore, he added, it should be avoided at all costs, never forgetting that Ukraine is a sovereign country that makes decisions on its own on whether or not to join NATO. “We have to continue working with Russia to advance negotiations with NATO, but we cannot do so at the price of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty or by sacrificing the Alliance’s open-door policy,” he said.

Russia has presented the West with a series of demands to ensure its security, complaining that it feels threatened by repeated waves of NATO enlargement and the alliance’s refusal to rule out the membership of its neighbor Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.

most dangerous moment

As his minister had a tense meeting with the Russians, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in Brussels the coming days could be the most dangerous moment in Europe’s biggest security crisis in decades.

“I honestly don’t think a decision has been made by Moscow about invading,” Johnson told reporters at NATO headquarters, alongside the secretary-general. Jens Stoltenberg. “That doesn’t mean it’s impossible that something absolutely disastrous could happen very soon. And our intelligence, I’m afraid to say, remains bleak,” Johnson said.

Earlier, Johnson had said the UK is willing to send 1,000 more troops in the event of a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, announced this Wednesday. “The Alliance needs to make it clear that there are certain principles that we will not compromise,” Johnson said in a statement, citing “the security of all NATO allies and the right of any European democracy to aspire to NATO membership.”

Today’s meetings take place at the same time as Russia starts military exercises with Belarus near the Ukrainian border. The exercises are expected to last until February 20 and consist of “suppressing and repelling external aggression,” Russia said.

At the meeting, Lavrov assured that Russian troops would return to their bases after the end of the joint military exercises. He described the Western reaction to the maneuvers as a “drama” that every day resembles more of a “comedy”.

However, he added, unlike the Russian exercises, the troops that United Statesthe UK and the Canada ship to the Baltic countries and other countries bordering the Black Sea, they do not return to their countries. “These troops and weapons, as a rule, never return home,” he emphasized.

On the same day, the UK published new legislation expanding the scope of people linked to Russia who can be sanctioned if Moscow invades Ukraine.

“The UK can now sanction not only those directly linked to the destabilization of Ukraine, but also entities affiliated with the Russian government and companies of economic and strategic importance to the Russian government, as well as their owners, directors and trustees,” said a statement. of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia and Britain have had terrible relations for years, reaching lows with the 2006 fatal poisoning of former Russian security officer Alexander Litvinenko in London and the attempted assassination of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury in 2018.

Lavrov said London has never presented any facts to support its accusations of Russian involvement in either case, or the attempted poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in 2020.AP, EFE and REUTERS