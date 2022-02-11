UN refugee agency journalists detained in Kabul | World

Two journalists from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) were detained in Kabul, the UN agency said in a statement on Friday (11).

The professionals followed UNHCR’s work in Afghanistan and were reportedly taken by the Taliban with several other Afghan workers. There is no information about the reasons for the arrests.

“We are doing our best to resolve the situation,” UNHCR said. “We will have no further comment given the nature of the situation.”

The Taliban regime’s security and intelligence agency, the National Security Directorate (NDS), said it had no information on the matter.

“We have no information about them, when and where they disappeared, we haven’t gotten any information yet; we are trying to find information,” said NDS spokesman Khalil Hamraz.

The United Nations employs journalists to report on their work around the world.

Disappearances and repression

In late January, two Afghan journalists who worked for a local television station disappeared after being detained by the Taliban.

Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab, two reporters for Ariana TV, were detained by the group and “taken to a secret location”, announced the recently created Afghan Press Association.

Last year, two other Afghan journalists were beaten by the Taliban after being detained while covering a peaceful protest by women in the capital Kabul. See the VIDEO below.

And in August, shortly after taking power, the Taliban shot and killed the relative of a journalist who worked for Deutsche Welle (DW) in Afghanistan and was wanted by the militants.

Another relative of the journalist was seriously injured and several managed to escape, according to DW, which did not disclose the nationality of the victims and did not reveal the identity of the professional.

He currently lives and works in Germany, the station’s headquarters..

Since coming to power last August, the religious nationalist group has quelled dissenting voices, arrested their opponents and dispersed protests against their regime.

In January, two feminist activists were kidnapped from their homes in Kabul after taking part in a march, their companions reported. The Taliban deny any involvement.

A respected Afghan university professor critical of the current government was held for several days in January, until he was released under pressure from the press.