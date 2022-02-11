Unimed Porto Alegre and Trashin guarantee the reuse of 80% of all recyclable waste — Health Sector

The partnership between Unimed Porto Alegre and the trash, a selective collection and complete waste management company, completed six months. Since the beginning of the recyclable waste collection and management initiative, the cooperative has gathered significant data in relation to minimizing adverse environmental impact and increasing positive social impact. From July to December 2021, 11,854.5 kg of waste were collected, of which 9,318 kg were recyclable, representing an average reuse of 80%.

Volumes of recyclables collected in the first six months of the project

128.4 kg of metal

2,836.5 kg of plastic

6,112.5 kg of paper

241.2 kg of glass

impacts

The materials generated a social impact of R$ 7,342.79 for associated recycling cooperatives. In December 2020 alone, a total of 3,558.6 kg were collected, with 2,820.2 kg of recyclable waste. The proportion of reuse meant, on paper, 65%, the equivalent of 57 preserved trees; in plastic 31%, equal to 115.4 kg of oil saved; in metal 0.6%, equivalent to 1,112 cans; and in glass 0.4%, which represents 8.4 kg of preserved sand. The other 20%, representing 738.4 kg, were classified as organic waste or tailings, sent to the final destination, complying with all the criteria established by the legislation. The positive social impact generated resulted in an average income of R$2,066.88 for workers in recycling cooperatives in the last month.