United States sends F-15 jets to neighboring country to Ukraine – News

Polish Defense Minister Maruisz Blaszczak announced this Thursday (10) that US F-15 fighter jets arrived in the country in a reinforcement of Polish troops. NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in eastern Europe.

The aircraft are at Lask air base in the center of the country, which borders Ukraine. Minister Blaszczak did not disclose how many fighter jets were sent by the US.

According to information from Reuters, other American F-15 jets were sent to allied countries in the Baltic Sea region, which borders nations such as Germany, Denmark, Poland and even Russia.





On February 2, the United States announced the relocation of 3,000 military personnel who were in Europe. Troops were directed to the east of the continent, drawing even closer to Russia and Ukraine.

Following the NATO premise, all signatory countries to the treaty must unconditionally defend member states in a situation of attack from other nations. In this case, as Ukraine does not participate in the agreement, the countries are under no obligation to defend the territory of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia fears that Ukraine will join NATO and, thus, be part of the Western defense treaty that brings together great powers such as Germany, Canada and France, in addition to the United States. One of President Vladimir Putin’s demands for a de-escalation of tension, including, is a guarantee that Ukrainians will not enter the Atlantic Alliance.

US officials believe Putin has yet to make up his mind about a possible invasion of Ukraine. In contrast, the Russian president continues to send troops to the border between countries, increasing tension and speculation about the start of a war.



