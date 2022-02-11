US B-52 landing in Europe captured in beautiful video, but movement generates rumors

The B-52 during the approach, in the video scene you are watching in this article





A video published this Thursday, February 10, has been very successful in showing the beautiful arrival of one of the 4 large B-52 bombers of the United States Air Force (USAF) to an air base in Europe, but it has also generated many rumors about the reason for the move, amid the escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine in recent weeks.

In the recording that you follow below, captured and published by the Mraviationguy channel on YouTube, it is possible to follow the B-52 registration 61-0003 arriving under the radio call code “HATE11”, as described by the author himself.

With its trademark dark trail emitted by the eight Pratt & Whitney JT3 engines, designated TF-33 by the USAF, the B-52 is seen approaching and landing with its also typical emission of parachutes to aid in the reduction of speed. For aviation fans, the sound of the iconic military plane passing is a spectacle in itself.

Follow the scene in the player below and, below, better understand the controversy involved and the explanation given by the US Air Force for sending the four bombers to Europe.





According to the cameraman, planes of registrations 61-0039, 61-0006, 60-0044 and 61-0003 arrived at Fairford Air Force Base, England, operating under radio call codes HATE11, HATA 12, HATE 13 and HATE. 14.

The landing of the American military in the United Kingdom generated many comments on social media around the world, in which people claim that the United States would be sending support for the feared conflict of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The rumors are a continuation of speculation that we saw a few days ago, in which other military aircraft in the service of NATO would be deployed across Europe because of the impending conflict.

However, the US Air Force claims that sending the four B-52s to Fairford is just a pre-scheduled mission. The official USAF note is as follows:

“B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, support equipment and personnel from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrived today at RAF Fariford, England, to carry out the long-planned Bomber Task Force mission in a series of joint missions by the US Strategic Command and the US European Command.

En route to RAF Fairford, US bombers integrated with British Typhoon aircraft and with Portuguese F-16s currently assigned to the NATO Air Policing Iceland mission.





The aircraft also integrated with the British Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) to conduct bilateral Close Air Support training. The mission focused on increasing the readiness and interoperability of controllers responsible for coordinating air strikes to support ground forces.

Regular integration with our allies improves our cooperation and operational capability, capability and interoperability. Running since 2018, bomber rotations across Europe maintain our readiness to execute a wide variety of missions across two continents, sustaining peace through deterrence.

“With an ever-changing global security environment, it is critical that our efforts with our allies and partners are unified,” said General Jeff Harrigian, Commander, USAFE-AFAFRICA. “We are in Europe training and collaborating together, because consistent integration is how we strengthen our collective airpower.”

Through their rotation, the bombers will be operating from RAF Fairford to continue to integrate with partners and allies. The bomber rotations reinforce the US commitment to NATO allies and coalition partners to maintain our collective security and sovereignty.”



