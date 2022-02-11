US inflation hits 4-decade high in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) – Inflation in the United States continues to hit records, with a new 12-month rise in consumer prices in January, the highest figure in nearly four decades, putting pressure on the country’s families, he admitted. President Joe Biden.

The Labor Department announced that the consumer price index (CPI) stood at 7.5% in the twelve months through January, its biggest acceleration in nearly 40 years, and also higher than the 7% recorded in the year 2021.

Admitting “real pressure” on American families, Joe Biden, for whom the price hike is a major political disadvantage, said in a statement that “there are also signs that we will overcome this challenge.”

“Food prices are on the rise, we work to make them fall,” explained the Democratic president, promising, further, to make efforts “to lower gasoline prices.”

Biden took the opportunity to once again extol the merits of his Build Back Better investment plan, stalled in Congress. These expenditures should, according to him, reduce pressure on prices, but the Republican opposition fears that they will fuel further inflation.

“Caring for children is a cost for millions of families. They must pay the price of medicines (…), of health care. Do you want to reduce the cost of living? Help them in these issues”, asked Biden.

High prices in various sectors

The White House had already warned on Wednesday about the inflation figures, especially as the situation is not expected to improve in a few months.

Almost all sectors of the economy were affected, from heating fuels to used cars, including domestic furniture and services.

The increase in January compared to December was 0.6%, higher than expected by analysts.

A number of factors drive the price increases, such as problems in supply chains, component shortages and labor shortages.

The Republican opposition and some economists estimate that this is a direct consequence of President Joe Biden’s economic policy, which saw a massive $1.9 trillion emergency plan pass Congress.

“Americans pay more and earn less because of Joe Biden’s failed program. Biden lied, his inflation is not temporary,” the Republican Party denounced in a statement.

Brian Deese, economic adviser to Joe Biden, repeated on Wednesday that rising inflation is “a global phenomenon” that, he added, will moderate once consumer spending is refocused on services rather than goods.

Fed action

The Biden administration and the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) have assured for months that inflation is only temporary.

Now, to try to curb inflation, the White House is multiplying its ads. The goal is to allow products to reach American homes and businesses faster and reduce pressure on prices.

After implementing measures to speed up the unloading of ships in ports, it now wants to hire more drivers and, in the longer term, return to the national production of essential components such as semiconductors.

The Fed, in turn, can act on the other source of this rise in prices: strong demand from consumers and businesses. The most effective method at your disposal is to raise the interest rate, as this makes loans granted by banks more expensive.

After spending two years in the range between 0% and 0.25%, the Fed’s interest rates could be raised at the next meeting of the monetary policy committee, in mid-March.

“The Fed sees its highest priority in controlling inflation,” said Kathy Bostjancic, of Oxford Economics, after learning about the consumer price report.

“This strong inflation raises the Fed’s prospects for starting a tightening cycle of rate hikes,” she said, betting on a string of “back-to-back hikes at subsequent meetings.”