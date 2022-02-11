Users can now test new photo tool for WhatsApp

THE Whatsapp is always announcing and investing in innovations on its platform. Recently, the app has released a new update that affects the device of photos within conversations. The change can be seen by users using the beta version, intended for testing new implementations. The website specialized in the subject, WABetaInfo was the messenger of this information.

WhatsApp changes image capture tool in beta version

As of now, users using the beta version have noticed that there is a difference when opening the camera from the app. The image carousel left the scene and gave way to a cleaner and more objective appearance of the resource. Perhaps, the change causes strangeness when being noticed for the first time. However, soon the navigator gets used to it and starts to approve the modification.

Overall, all changes that bring more lightness, agility and objectivity align better with the user experience. The less information available, the easier it is to navigate the app. In addition, the simplification of features helps the software run faster on any device. This has always been a feature appreciated by all users of any platform.

The change will still go through a testing phase until it is released to the general public.

The new WhatsApp image capturer layout is available for beta version 22.4.0.72 for iOS only. That is, among cell phones, only those who have an iPhone can test the novelty. However, soon the platform should release access to the Android operating system.

Thus, testing begins and beta users will analyze whether the update does not interfere with the proper functioning of the app. More than that, a general parameter of the functionality will be traced to understand if it, in fact, improves the experience of those who use the messenger.

Once approved, the new interface will begin to be distributed to the wide audience of WhatsApp, in official versions, which are not exclusive for testing.