Usiminas (USIM5) sees “almost perfect storm” in Q4

Usiminas (USIM5) observed atypical seasonalities affecting both the mining and steel industry at the end of last year, forming an “almost perfect storm”, with falling prices, increasing discounts and advancing the value of iron ore freight.

The statement was made by Carlos Rezzonico, CEO of Mineração Usiminas (MUSA), during a conference call with analysts this morning, to comment on Usiminas’ fourth quarter balance sheet numbers (USIM5).

“The (increase in) price for freight to China was over $40,” Rezzonico said, adding that all of this “obviously hit the margin of the last quarter.”

However, he says that some of these factors have already been corrected. “Discounts are much lower, freight rates have dropped and prices have improved – even earlier than the market expected, which was after the Winter Olympics”.

High prices worry Usiminas

The executive said that there are, however, uncertainties in the tariffs of ships and in the increase of oil. “There is an expectation of what is going to happen in China, to the stimulus that will be implemented after the winter,” he said.

“But the expectation is positive, because the variables, both the price (of iron ore) and freight, have been accommodated”.

He also said that there will be an impact of the rains in January on the mining result in 1Q22.

Brazilian automotive industry

Also on the conference call, Miguel Homes, commercial vice president at Usiminas, mentioned that the automotive industry had problems in the last quarter of 2021, which affected the production of steel consumption. But the company pointed out that contracts with the automotive sector represent only 20% of the company’s sales volume.

“It was an atypical seasonality,” he said. Late last year, car shortages brought down the light vehicle market, with a shortage of electronic components.

There is also a decline in sales in the month of December, normally marked by good performance. The new variant of Covid-19, the omicron, has also affected the car industry.

Repercussion of Usiminas’ balance sheet (USIM5)

Usiminas shares are among the biggest losses in this Friday’s trading session (11), retreating 4.47%, quoted at R$ 16.02.

However, the entire sector retreats today on the stock market, with Gerdau (GGBR4), -2.2%; Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4), -2.17%; and Vale (VALE3), -1.15%.

In addition, the Chinese government intends to investigate the recent rise in the price of iron ore, which has dropped future prices of the commodity by more than 7%.

negative result

In a post-balance sheet report, Itaú BBA considered Usiminas’ result (USIM5) in the fourth quarter of last year to be “negative”. Regarding the adjusted Ebitda of R$ 1.839 billion, Itaú BBA highlighted that it was 12% below estimates and 36% below the previous quarter.

Results were hampered by a 27% quarter-on-quarter decline in domestic steel volumes, with prices also falling 1%, and weaker iron ore price realization, which more than offset the increase in 8% in the quarter in shipments.

However, the BBA classifies USIM5 as outperformwith a target price of 20.00.

below estimates

For Morgan Stanley, Usiminas (USIM5) presented numbers below the estimate in the fourth quarter. The bank is rated equal weight shares, with a target price of R$ 18.00.

According to Morgan, worse results in the mining sector (realized prices), steel (lower shipments and higher COGS per ton) and steel processing divisions, are among the negative points.

Realized steel prices were slightly above Morgan Stanley’s estimates (R$6,498/t versus R$6,444/t), but iron ore realized prices were well below the forecast (R$357/t versus R$357/t). 415/t).

Steel volumes were 3% lower than the forecasted 1,100kt. And iron ore volumes of 2.6mt were in line with estimates.

For 2022, Usiminas forecasts investments of BRL 2.05 billion, 10% above Morgan Stanley’s estimates of BRL 1.9 billion and a consensus of BRL 1.6 billion.

More profit for Usiminas ahead

After the balance of 4Q21, Bradesco BBI maintained the classification of outperform to Usiminas (USIM5), with a target price of BRL 27.00

The bank believes earnings are likely to increase in the coming quarters as price-raising initiatives for most customers begin to flow, while volumes are expected to recover sequentially as early as 1Q22.

“Both factors should offset cost pressures (especially metallurgical coal). The valuation at 2.4x EV/EBITDA 2022E remains quite attractive, in our opinion, with a recurring FCF Yield of ~15-20%,” explains the BBI.

