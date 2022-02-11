Vale has production with mixed results; actions recede

Vale (VALE3) reported its operational preview of production for the fourth quarter of last year with results considered mixed by analysts. At the opening of business on B3, the company’s shares, around 10:28 am, fell 1.39%, to R$ 92.57. Outside, the ADRs, after operating in the positive, turned to the negative, with a drop of 0.34%, at US$ 17.79.

“We see these results as mixed,” XP analysts wrote in a report, arguing that, on the positive side, Vale’s strategy to reduce iron ore production and increase pellet sales drives value addition while maintaining the tight iron ore market.

However, according to XP experts, on the downside, lower production across divisions lowers the company’s operating leverage. Thus, XP maintains a buy recommendation on Vale’s ADRs, with a target price of US$ 17.6/ADR R$ 97.1/share.

For Itaú BBA, the result was slightly positive, with strong sales of ore, which led the institution to slightly raise its estimate for Ebitda in the fourth quarter of 2021 to US$ 7.45 billion.

Furthermore, BBA assessed that iron ore sales volumes (fines + pellets) were stronger than expected, but base metals were slightly weaker. BBA’s recommendation for Vale is Outperform, with a target price of US$ 19.0.

Morgan Stanley called the performance “no big surprises.” “We see only limited upside potential for our 4Q21 Ebitda estimate of $6.5 billion due to 4Q21 shipments.” The bank’s recommendation is Outperform, with a target price of $17.50.

According to Morgan, iron ore performance was in line and pellet sales were higher, probably offsetting lower volumes of coal, nickel and copper. “Our production estimates for 2022 are within Vale’s guidance, which has remained unchanged”

Bradesco BBI highlighted that iron ore shipments were slightly above expectations, while production figures were in line with expectations.

“We reaffirm our outperform rating on Vale with a target price of US$ 20 per ADR”, highlighted the BBI, noting that the stock trades at 4.6x EV/EBITDA 2022E with an FCF yield of 11%, and a dividend yield of 11% (assuming a conservative price of $100/t of iron ore for 2022).

