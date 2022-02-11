Volvo is the leader in electric car sales in Brazil: Check price!

Volvo Car Corporation is a car manufacturer of Swedish origin and is very well positioned in the Brazilian market at the beginning of the year. That’s because the Volvo is the leader in electric car sales in Brazil in January 2022. Check out the details now and find out how the dealership is winning over Brazilians.

Volvo leads electric car sales in January 2022 in Brazil

The Swedish manufacturer secured this position thanks to the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric vehicle. This SUV secured 100 license plates in the first month of 2022 alone, according to Volvo’s sales report for the month of January of that year.

In this sense, the XC40, which was launched in Brazil just five months ago, in September 2021, was ahead of the second place in the ranking of best sellers with twice the number of registrations, that is, it is a real success.

This year the 2022 XC40 lineup has the following versions and prices: Recharge Inscription Expression T5 (R$269,950*), Recharge Inscription T5 (R$294,950*) and Recharge R-Design T5 (R$299,950*).

Volvo announced in December that the entire XC40 lineup will soon be available for sale with electric powertrain only in Brazil. In addition, the company also informed about the installation of fast chargers that will be distributed on roads throughout Brazil. Therefore, it will be a gain in terms of sustainability for the country.

Leader in Plugin

Another highlight of the manufacturer is the leadership among the plug-ins, which are the BEVs and PHEVs. Currently, Volvo has a 48.62% share in this category, compared to all other brands in Brazil. In addition, the difference in percentage for the second place is considerable, being approximately 30%.

Installation of electrical corridors

Volvo Car Brasil will install fast chargers on major highways, with the aim of increasingly encouraging the use of electric cars. In this sense, the programming is divided into five stages, the first of which is already running.

At this first moment, 13 electric corridors will be installed, covering 3,250 kilometers, leaving São Paulo and connecting to cities such as Curitiba (PR), Belo Horizonte (MG), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), among others. In order to speed up the process, each point can load two vehicles simultaneously.

*Prices may vary.