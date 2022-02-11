“We are not at the end of the Covid pandemic”

The chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Soumya Swaminathan, said this Friday (11/2), that the world is not yet at the end of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen the virus evolve, mutate… so we know there will be more variants of concern, so we’re not at the end of the pandemic,” she said, according to the Reuters news agency.

The specialist is in South Africa visiting vaccine factories against Covid-19 with the director-general of the entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.