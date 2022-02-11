What is cold sores? Understand BBB22’s possible Eliezer disease

posted on 02/10/2022 20:58 / updated on 02/11/2022 09:09



The Correio spoke with a dermatologist to understand the symptoms of the disease and what to do when noticing the wounds – (Credit: Reproduction/Social Media)

After kissing Natália at leader Jade’s party, last Wednesday (9/2), Eliezer’s attitudes had a lot of repercussion in the house of the BBB22 and also on social networks, because the participant had several mouth sores, a possible suspicion of cold sores. THE mail talked to a dermatologist to understand the symptoms of the disease and what should be done when noticing the sores.

According to dermatologist Mariana Carvalho Costa, from Hospital Anchieta in Brasília (by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology and doctor in medicine by the UnB), cold sores are contagious and caused by herpes virus (type I in most cases), which occurs in recurrent episodes, called crises, and is characterized by small blisters on the skin, associated with pain, burning or even tingling.

Stress, immunosuppression and excessive sun exposure are factors that can cause its appearance.

In the initial phase, the symptoms are marked by the appearance of blisters on the skin. “The amount of virus inside them is large and, therefore, that is when it is most contagious. Transmission occurs through intimate contact and through contaminated objects (cups, cutlery, lipsticks). When the bubbles break and dry, there is no more contagion”, explains Mariana.

According to the doctor, the attacks of the disease usually last from 5 to 10 days and the first three usually correspond to the phase of greatest contagion. Only when the blisters burst and dry up, there is no further contagion of the disease. In addition, it is important to note that when you notice the first symptoms, the ideal is to contact a dermatologist to evaluate local and oral treatments.

There is no effective treatment for the disease, as the virus remains in the body even after the symptoms are gone, but symptoms can be treated with oral antivirals and local care to avoid a secondary infection by bacteria at the site. .

When noticing symptoms, it is also recommended to maintain local hygiene and take measures to avoid contagion to other people.

The doctor also warns: “Especially in the active phase, it is recommended to avoid intimate contact and the sharing of objects that go to the mouth”.

So that there are no doubts, the doctor also explains that cold sores are considered a disease of eventual sexual transmission, because anyone who has intimate contact with the lesions in the active phase can be contaminated. “However, about 90% of people have contact with this virus in childhood or adolescence, without a sexual context”, she points out.