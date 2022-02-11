What is herpes? Disease that causes mouth sores was the subject of BBB | Health

Herpes is more common than you think. Estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) say that nearly 70% of the world’s population has had contact with the viruswhich is highly prevalent (see more in the video above) .

THE transmission happens by contact – saliva, mucous membranes, skin or sex – a kiss, for example, can help transmit the virus. And that’s why it became the subject of the most watched house in Brazil, when Eliezer, one of the participants of the “BBB”, kissed two other players with a wound in his mouth. (see assembly below).

There is not enough information to confirm whether or not the participant’s wound is caused by herpes, however, in a conversation inside the house, the players mentioned the disease. “I’m more concerned that you have herpes and she didn’t care about it,” Maria told Eliezer.

Despite being best known for the appearance of small sores in the mouth, not all infected people develop apparent symptoms and can spend years with the virus “sleeping”. According to the Ministry of Health, contact with the virus usually occurs in childhood, but it is only “reactivated” by the so-called “triggering factors”that can be:

exposure to intense sunlight;

physical and mental fatigue;

emotional stress;

and fever or other infections that decrease organic resistance.

The disease is caused by two viruses:

herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) – primarily transmitted by oral contact

herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV-2) – the main cause of genital herpes, which can cause small ulcers in this area of ​​the body.

Transmission occurs by contact, whether through saliva, mucous membranes, skin or sex. Direct contact is the most common way to get infected, but objects such as cups, towels and blades can also serve as a vehicle for the transmission of the disease.

On its website, the WHO lists key information about herpes. See some below:

Worldwide, about 3.7 billion people under the age of 50 (67%) have HSV-1.

About 491 million people aged between 15 and 49 years (13% have HSV-2).

Most cases of oral and genital herpes infections are asymptomatic.

Infections are most contagious when there are symptoms, but herpes can also be spread by asymptomatic people.

HSV-2 infection increases the risk of contamination and transmission of HIV.

What are the symptoms of herpes?

The WHO has listed the symptoms of herpes type 1 infection:

painful blisters or ulcers in and around the mouth;

itching or burning of the lips before the appearance of small blisters;

and redness on the lips.

THE herpes infection is treatable, but there is no cure. Some good practices can prevent the appearance of sores, such as using sunscreen, eating and sleeping well, and not picking your mouth.

If none of this works, the use of antiviral drugs may be recommended by doctors. According to the WHO, the substances acyclovir, famciclovir and valaciclovir are the most effective substances available.

Also according to the Ministry of Health, during a herpes outbreak, the infected patient should not puncture the vesiclesand also have to avoid kissing and talking close to other people.

In addition, if the disease manifests itself in the genital region, you should avoid having sexual intercourse. Hand hygiene is also important after touching wounds and sharing personal items should be avoided.