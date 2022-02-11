With the new Selic rate, what changes in savings?

On February 2, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank chose to raise the Selic rate from 9.25% per year to 10.75% per year. This decision, of course, impacts some financial investments. Thus, with the new Selic rate, savings had changes in their income. Below, check out the details.

In short, the Selic rate reached 2 digits for the first time since July 2017. Since March 2021, the basic interest rate has already increased 8 times in a row. In its communiqué, the Copom stated that it will continue to increase the Selic rate until inflation is brought under control in the medium term.

The increase in the Selic rate helps fixed-income investments. For example, DI funds and Treasury Direct will have a higher nominal yield over the months. Even so, savings continue with the same fixed income, of 0.5% per month + TR (Referential Rate).

This is because, since when savings passed the percentage of 8.5% per year, which happened in December 2021, its profitability returned to the old rule. And so, she stopped paying 70% of the Selic rate and started to have a fixed income. That is, savings accounts have a fixed income of 0.5% per month + TR (equivalent to 6.17% per year + TR), for old and new deposits.

According to estimates by the National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting Executives (Anefac), with the Selic rate at 10.75% per year, savings should yield 0.52% per month. Per year, the yield will be 6.68% per year. Therefore, in a period of 12 months, a person who invests R$ 1 thousand will have an income of R$ 66.80.

Image: eamesBot / Shutterstock.com