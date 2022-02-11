Woman finds tooth inside Subway sandwich and vents; video

A woman has shared on social media what she claims is a tooth, found inside a Subway sandwich. The case took place in Florida, United States. Shaniqua Cobb bought the filet-and-cheese snack and claims the clove was mixed with the stuffing. She commented that she felt sick when she found the object and couldn’t eat anything else that day.

Photo: Tik Tok reproduction

The video was shared on TikTok and has already accumulated over 60,000 views. “I’m feeling sick, I can’t eat or drink anything”, says the woman in the recording.

“I found a tooth, a whole tooth, stuck in my bread! I really think it came from where the bread was made, because it was deep in the bread.”

The woman later returned to the establishment to complain about the incident to the staff. However, her revolt was not taken seriously by the workers at the site. According to her, there was no support from the employees in relation to the complaint.

Watch the video

@shaniquacobb ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

To know all the details of the case read the full story of BHAZ