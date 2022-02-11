Work begins on Unimed Hospital in Marechal Rondon – O Presente

Share tweet Share

(Photos: Raquel Ratajczyk/OP)





(Photos: Raquel Ratajczyk/OP)

















The construction of the Unimed General Hospital (HGU) in Marechal Cândido Rondon was started. With the construction site occupied by machines, work started yesterday (10) and should continue for the next ten months.

Seeing the HGU take its first steps is a reason for joy for the CEO of Unimed West Coast, Hiroshi Nishitani. “Designing the projects is a complex step and is now complete. Now, we just have to make them happen and soon we will have our hospital in Marechal Rondon”, he praises.

According to Blume Administradora de Bens, the company that will carry out the work, the forecast for completion of the hospital for Unimed is between November and December this year. Between installation of equipment, issuing of permits and internal organizations, Nishitani points out that the hospital must be ready to operate within 60 to 90 days after delivery of the work.

work schedule

The beginning of the works took place as planned and, at this moment, the works are focused on the foundation of the hospital. “At first, by May, we should complete the prefabricated structure part and then the internal installation phase begins, with plasterboard, partitions, flooring and finishing”, says the managing partner of Blume, Daniel Felipe Niedermeyer.

To O Presente, he emphasizes that there were no changes from the initial project to the execution phase of the work. “The entire health complex will orbit around the Unimed Hospital. So, the structure of the HGU is prioritized and then the rest of the spaces”, he explains.

health complex

Located at one end of Avenida Írio Jacob Welp, the complex will have an area of ​​20 thousand square meters, of which seven thousand meters will be destined to the hospital and the rest to other establishments. “It will have an eight-story building with clinics, a bank and another separate building with a pharmacy. We will also have another five-story building with a hotel, restaurant and various other purposes. In addition to the clinics, there will be a laboratory for the collection of exams, a vaccine clinic and other items”, details the managing partner of Blume.

The investment in the work is over R$ 90 million.

companies in the complex

There is still no definition on which companies will be present at the complex, but Niedermeyer emphasizes that negotiations are underway. “We haven’t closed anything yet, because we’re going to run the hospital first. The part of the complex will be built on top of the hospital. The project has already been prepared, but we are still going to define where and which company will be contemplated”, he mentions.

Disagreement resolved

In November 2021, Hospital Rondon asked for Unimed’s accreditation for urgent and emergency cases. At the time, the CEO of Unimed Costa Oeste requested a deadline.

To The Present, Nishitani claims that the situation has been resolved. “There was this intention on the part of Hospital Rondon, but we negotiated and the service remains as it always was”, he assures. In other words, users of Unimed Costa Oeste continue to be treated at the hospital.

The gift

Click here to join our WhatsApp group













