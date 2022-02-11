World’s biggest diamond sells for $4.3 million

Disclosure

Auction house Sotheby’s sold a rare 555.5-carat black diamond – believed to have come from space – for an astronomical $4.28 million at auction in London on Tuesday. The offer was closed at £3.2m, not including the buyer’s fee.

“the riddle”, as it is known, is the largest cut diamond in the world to be auctioned, according to Guinness World Records, with 55 facets. It weighs more than the “Great Star of Africa” (530.2 carats) and the “Golden Jubilee” (545.67 carats). Rare, black diamonds are considered to be of extraterrestrial origin because they contain small amounts of nitrogen and hydrogen and can be up to 2 billion years old.

“It’s Enigma’s size, shape and origin that make it innovative and fantastic,” says Tobias Kormind, co-founder and managing director of European online jeweler 77 Diamonds. “In addition to being the largest cut diamond in the world, the Enigma is remarkably special for a number of other reasons.”

Traditionally, diamonds are priced for clarity and lack of color. Black diamonds are not commonly used in jewelry and are mostly used for industrial drilling. But in recent years, many natural black diamonds like the “Black Orlov” (67.5 carats), the “Amsterdam Diamond” (33.74 carats) and now the Enigma have made them a prized commodity.

The origin of these stones adds fascination to the Enigma, which jewelers and geologists have called an unsolved interstellar mystery. While most diamonds are excavated from igneous rocks formed from deep within the Earth, black diamonds are found in sedimentary deposits closer to or in the Earth’s crust. This suggests that black diamonds may have come from space and some believe they were formed by meteor impacts or supernova explosions.

The Enigma’s elegant finish and cut boosted the final auction price. The raw Enigma was reportedly purchased in the late 1990s and would weigh over 800 carats in its natural form. It took more than three years to sculpt it into its current form. According to Sotheby’s, despite its staggering weight, the Enigma is rare for having only 55 facets and “such a degree of refinement as to be almost inconceivable”.

Kormind says that while most diamonds are carved in one of ten popular shapes, the Enigma resembles a hand, another rarity in the jewelry industry. Its shape is a reference to the Middle Eastern symbol that resembles the palm of the hand, the hamsa, a symbol of protection and a weapon of defense against the evil eye; it also represents blessings, power and strength, according to Sotheby’s.

Although the final bid for the Enigma purchase was not a record, Kormind says, “What can’t be denied is that Enigma is a diamond of unparalleled attributes that it can boast about.” He adds, “Imagine revealing to your guests that you own the world’s largest cut diamond.”