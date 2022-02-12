100% digital boarding becomes official at Brazilian airports

The Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Company (Infraero) and the Federal Data Protection Service (Serpro), both federal public companies, signed this Friday (11) a technical cooperation agreement aimed at the definitive implementation of the 100% digital biometric facial boarding. The novelty will be inaugurated with passengers and crew of the air bridge between Congonhas (SP) and Santos Dumont (RJ) airports.

The technology, which aims to make the processing of passengers and crew more agile and safe, is part of the context of the program Boarding + 100% Digital Insurance, created and coordinated by the Ministry of Infrastructure (MInfra). With the formalization of the technical cooperation agreement, the implementation of this technology will begin in the busiest air bridge in Brazil, and the fifth in the world in terms of flight flow.

The program underwent a battery of tests between October 2020 and January 2022, at seven airports in Brazil, involving more than 6,200 passengers. In the case of pilots and flight attendants, almost 200 professionals participated in the biometric boarding carried out during the period from November 2021 to January this year, at Congonhas and Santos Dumont airports.

Source: mikemacmarketing/Flickr/Reproduction.Source: mikemacmarketing/Flickr

Assignments and schedules

Under the terms of the agreement signed between the federal institutions, Serpro will be responsible for providing the identity authentication solution through the validation engine existing in its system. The monitoring, management, administration and execution of the work plan will be carried out by employees of the two companies, who will also be responsible for issuing the object fulfillment report, at the end of the 18-month agreement.

According to the established work schedule, the bidding process for the acquisition of biometric devices will take place this month. The idea is that the period between receipt of proposals, analysis of interested companies, approval and tests will allow the final implementation of the system to take place in July this year.

An integral part of the country’s digital transformation process, the Embarque + Seguro program is a joint effort that does not only involve Minfra, Serpro and Infraero. The Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government of the Ministry of Economy will also participate in the initiative, as well as the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), operators of Brazilian airports, airlines and IT suppliers.

How does biometric facial boarding work?

When operational, the airline attendant will use personal data, CPF and a photo of the traveler obtained at check-in, to carry out the biometric validation through the Serpro application, which will allow comparing the data and the photo taken on the spot, with the Brazilian government databases. In addition to the accuracy and speed of the process, Embarque + Seguro also guarantees the total protection of users’ data.

Once validated, the passenger will be able to freely access the departure lounge and the aircraft, passing through all the biometric control points without having to present either the identity document or the boarding pass, since this verification will be done automatically. through installed cameras.

the crew

In the case of crew members, as soon as they reach the access control to the Restricted Security Area (ARS), a biometric reading device will collect their facial reading, and check the biometric parameters with the CHT (Habilitation Certificate) database. Technique) Digital from Anac, to confirm whether or not the individual is a civil aviation crew member, and the validity of their document.

If the confirmation is positive, the professional will have his access released without having to present his documents or establish any contact with the access control agent. But if the confirmation is negative, both the crew member’s CHT and the air operator’s identification document must be presented for manual verification.