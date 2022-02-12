12 house cleaning precautions that protect your family – Crescer Magazine

+



With the pandemic, we got stricter with cleaning. From our body, from our things, from our home. And rightly so. Because the new coronavirus continues to contaminate and covid-19, making victims. by this, all caution are little. At this point, it is better to err on the side of excess than of lack.

But no one needs to become “the cleaning madman” to get everything in order. “Generally speaking, we don’t need to think about disinfecting the house. We do not live in a hospital, in a surgical center, in an ICU, environments that must be sterilized. Our house must be clean and deodorized”, says biomedical doctor Roberto Martins Figueiredo, from São Paulo (SP).

Correct hygiene of toys (Photo: getty images)

When talking about cleaning, it means removing dirt: “It has to do with removing dirt from the place, removing what shouldn’t be there. For example, a grain of rice. It may seem little, but it has to be collected because it can serve as food for a colony of ants, attract cockroaches and other insects. These, in turn, can bring pathogenic germs (which cause diseases) from places, such as sewage and garbage”, Figueiredo explains.

So, when thinking about how to keep the house always clean, you don’t need to freak out and imagine yourself with astronaut equipment throwing products and sanitizing everything in an exaggerated way. You can clean it with simple homemade solutions, like the one the biomedical doctor teaches: “Add 1 liter of water, 1 tablespoon of detergent and 1 tablespoon of sodium bicarbonate. That’s enough to clean efficiently.”

If you choose industrialized products, always remember to check the guidelines on the packaging. Often, the indication is to dilute the liquid in water, and people don’t even touch each other”, says Roberto Martins Figueiredo. There are many options for cleaners, detergents, soaps, disinfectants, sanitizers and so many other names by which these items are presented. Products from reputable manufacturers deliver what they promise, as long as you use them following the instructions for use and do not mix them up – some pose a risk of serious intoxication, pay close attention!

Check out the basic care that will leave the place where you and your family live always clean and protected.

Bedroom and livingroom

1. In general, think that the more “opportunities” the dirt has to stick, the more it will take advantage of. So, the ideal is not to have rugs and curtains that accumulate dust. “Rugs and carpets, for example, are mite deposits. No matter how much you clean, they will still be there – and you know, the feces of these microorganisms are important allergens that have the potential to trigger health problems such as asthma, rhinitis and atopic dermatitis”, informs the bimedic.

two. Stuffed animals, old magazines, books, boxes and little used objects also tend to accumulate dust. In the case of plush toys, it is better to avoid them, especially if there are children in the environment who are prone to allergies. The same goes for non-useful objects and items. For those who “stay”, daily cleaning without laziness!

know more

3. Okay, curtains are useful to control the brightness and also to make the environment more cozy – if it’s important for you and your family, give preference to those that can be removed frequently for proper washing. In addition, it is enough to clean the floor daily with a vacuum cleaner and a damp cloth, as well as furniture, accessories, such as lamps, and decorations. As important as hygiene is to air the environment: leave the windows open for as long as possible. This helps to circulate the air.

4. Cabinets and shelves in the living room and bedroom should also always be well ventilated. Because if they stay closed for a long time, they can accumulate moisture, creating a favorable environment for mold. Air humidifiers also increase the ambient humidity by up to 70%: “This is terrible for home hygiene, because it facilitates the multiplication of mites and the emergence of mold. Better to avoid them”, teaches Roberto Martins Figueiredo.

5. If you can’t leave windows and doors open to properly ventilate the house, you can turn to air purifiers.]

Kitchen

6. This is a place in the house that deserves special attention. Why? Precisely because it focuses on something “sacred” for the health of the family: food. Therefore, the ideal is to clean cabinets and refrigerator once a week. In cabinets, especially the groceries, just a dry or damp cloth (you can use cleaners), as long as you leave it airing for a while to dry. In the fridge, discard what is out of date or what has “few friends” face. The stove, sink and floor of the room should always be well cleaned after work on the site is finished. Pick up trash from the sink and main bin, and keep bugs like ants, cockroaches and flies from having fun with. In fact, overcooked fruit is fertile ground for attracting flies – they may seem harmless, but they can carry germs. The ideal, of course, is not to waste fruits, but if they are almost passing through and attracting insects, use them in some preparation (like a jam, for example) or discard them.

know more

Bathroom

7. Because without an environment that becomes more humid because of the bath, it has the potential to present mold. Therefore, daily hygiene is very important. If the place does not have a good exhaust system – that is, windows to be opened -, try to leave the door wide open and dry excess water from the floor, especially in the corners, or walls after showering. Remember that insects, like cockroaches, love moist environments.

8. Let’s not forget that this is where we get rid of what our body doesn’t need, through urine and feces. Thus, the environment is also infected by microorganisms. The rigor in hygiene must be daily, with the washing of the toilet, the sink and the box. Also remember to clean objects that eventually remain on the sink (the best thing is to have a minimum!), such as soap dish, cosmetic packaging, cotton holder, toothbrush holder (and the brush itself) etc.

9. Avoid leaving damp towels in the bathroom. Better to hang them on the clothesline and return them to the place when they are dry. This prevents mold and bad smell.

10. Bathroom waste must be collected daily. Even if the container has a lid.

know more

Service area

11. This is a “contradictory” place in the house: if, on the one hand, it is where you wash clothes and store cleaning supplies, on the other hand, it is the famous “deposit” for everything that does not fit in the other rooms of the home. Therefore, the risk of becoming a messy and sometimes dirty space – due to the difficulty of dragging everything to clean it properly – is great. Don’t let it get to that point. Remember that a dusty and dirty environment is conducive to attracting insects and creating mold.

backyard or balcony

12. As much as they are an external environment (even if the balcony is integrated into the living room, in the case of apartments, the same care that the whole house receives is worth. Broom or vacuum cleaner, damp cloth to remove any and all dirt. After all, I’m sure children love to crawl around these places to play… If you have plants, pay special attention to the dishes to avoid accumulation of water and avoid breeding sites for the dengue mosquito.

Finally, it doesn’t hurt to remember a habit that came with the pandemic that remains very welcome: before entering the house, leave your shoes outside the door. And once you’re inside, wash your hands well before anything else.