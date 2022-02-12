12-year-old boy dies in car accident in Ireland

A traffic accident killed a 12-year-old boy in Ireland last Friday (11). The boy was driving the family car when he hit a truck head-on.

According to the Irish Times, Wiktor Chojecki died in the collision, which left the car completely damaged.

The principal of the school, which Wiktor attended, Sean Lane, deeply mourned the young man’s death.

“We were all very shocked and upset to hear of this morning’s tragedy and it is very difficult for our students to put into words how they are feeling, but there is great sadness and shock among the entire school community,” Lane said, noting that the students received support. psychological.

The truck driver, a 40-year-old man, had only minor injuries in the crash and received care and is not life-threatening.

The first investigations by local authorities have not yet been able to identify the reason that led the boy to take the car. However, one of the hypotheses is that Wiktor took the car hidden. The case caused a local commotion as the boy and his family are loved by the community.

