2023 Jeep Renegade has 5,000 orders in five hours

The changes made to the 2023 Jeep Renegade seem to have pleased consumers. So much so that in just five hours, 5,000 orders were placed for Stellantis’ compact SUV.

The SUV manufactured in Goiana-PE, arrives with prices between R$ 123,990 and R$ 163,990.

In five hours, there were exact 5,012 reservations for the model, which now comes in four versions, all equipped with a GSE 1.3 Turbo engine with 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol.

With 27.5 kgfm, the Jeep Renegade 2023 won in agility and performance, with front or four-wheel drive, the latter in the S and Trailhawk versions.

Everton Kurdejak, Jeep Commercial Operations Director for Brazil, says: “We have always beaten our brands and with the New Jeep Renegade it was no different. He exceeded all expectations! If it were possible to sell everything we sold yesterday at once, it would already be among the three best-selling cars in the country in a month with only half a day of sales.”

Kurdejak added: “In addition, we organized with our dealer network for customers to follow the launch closely, in each of the more than 200 points of sale throughout Brazil. It is worth mentioning that the launch event continues today, February 11, with the expectation of receiving more than 25 thousand customers in all Jeep dealerships in Brazil”.

With changes in the look, the Renegade 2023 now brings new items, such as a 7-inch digital cluster, wireless projection for Android Auto and CarPlay, inductive smartphone charger and Jeep Traction Control +, a system that acts on traction control, adjusting the force according to conditions.

Offered in Sport and Longitude versions, both 4×2, as well as the S Series and Trailhawk, which have 4×4 traction, the Renegade eliminated diesel to become more affordable, as well as doing away with the weak E.torQ Evo 1.8 engine. , also cut for not complying with the rules of Proconve L7.