25 years later, Legos that fell into the sea still make their way to England’s beaches – 02/12/2022

Exactly 25 years ago, on February 13, 1997, a particularly high wave from a storm off the coast of England slammed into the side of the freighter Tokyo Express, which was bound for New York from Holland, loaded with containers.

On impact, the ship tilted a terrifying 60 degrees to one side and 40 degrees to the other on the way back, loosening the stacks of containers and hurling 62 of them overboard.

It would be just another commonplace accident of this type (it is estimated that around 10,000 containers fall into the sea every year), were it not for what began to happen next, off the coast of the county of Devon, England, about 40 kilometers from the scene of the incident: thousands of plastic pieces of Lego, those building toys that ten out of ten children love, started to reach the beaches of the region.

And they keep coming to this day, 25 years later…

Image: Tracey Williams

4.8 million pieces

From the beginning, the relationship between the incident with the freighter and the emergence of plastic pieces on English beaches was obvious.

One of the containers that fell into the sea on that stormy day was carrying 4.8 million Legos, ironically most of them figurines of marine beings: dolphins, octopus, whales, sharks, pirates, sailors, etc.

At the time, the English Tracey Williams lived by the sea, in Devon, and like hundreds of residents of the region, she started to collect the pieces that arrived at the beach daily.

This became a habit, until, years later, he moved to another city and forgot about it.

13 years later…

But in 2010, Tracey moved back to the same location, and to her surprise, she found that more pieces continued to wash up on the beach, even though 13 years had passed since the incident with the freighter.

Image: Tracey Williams

Since then, she continues to collect pieces on the beach, almost daily.

“I think the Legos keep coming because they are slowly being released from inside the container, at the bottom of the sea”, analyzes Tracey.

Or because they still float around, by the thousands”

“Lego Hunters”

The phenomenon of Legos that do not stop arriving from the sea led Tracey Williams to create pages on the internet and on social networks, which soon gained many followers – most of them, also transformed into “hunters” of the plastic pieces that the ship transported.

As a result, a legion of collectors also emerged, who began to attribute “values” to different types of figures, according to their “rarity” – that is, the amount of pieces of that type that the ship transported and the frequency with which they were used. arrive at the beaches.

valuable octopuses

Today, one of the most valuable figurines for Legos collectors from the Tokyo Express accident are the green dragons (Tracey has one of them), because there were only 514 copies of this color in the lost container — against more than 33,000 black dragons, for example, which, for this very reason, are “worth much less”.

Image: Tracey Williams

Even so, the pieces considered the most precious by collectors are the black octopus, because, because of the tentacles, they stick and mix with the algae that reach the beaches, making them much more difficult to see.

Tracey found a black octopus shortly after the incident in 1997. But it took her 18 years to find another. “They’re pretty rare,” she jokes.

Image: Reproduction Instagram

valuable octopuses

Currently, the community created involuntarily by Tracey Williams on the internet already has 50,000 members, almost all of them English, from the same region as her, but also many from other neighboring countries, such as Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

Even from distant Australia, on the other side of the world, Tracey has already received information about the appearance of pieces originating from the lost container, due to the sea currents (oceanographers estimate that a piece like that takes about 3 years to cross the Atlantic, for example) .

And almost all report the same thing:

Despite so many years in the water, the pieces are still in good condition. And that’s bad news for the environment.

Opened your eyes to the problem

“At first, I was impressed that the Legos not only still make it to the beach after so many years, but are in good shape to boot,” Tracey Williams recently told Sky News.

“But then I thought about how bad that was, because it clearly showed that those little plastic pieces were still polluting the sea, because they don’t disintegrate. Legos opened my eyes to the dramatic issue of plastics in the oceans,” says Tracey. , who also recently published two images of the same type of piece on his social network, one collected in 1997 and another this year, 25 years later.

Both were practically the same. In other words, plastic waste lasts much longer than you think.

The brick on the left was in the box of samples supplied by Lego back in 1997. The one on the right has been lying at the bottom of the sea for 25 years. There were 4,200 of these on board the Tokio Express. #oceanplastic pic.twitter.com/HCciTygaTR — Lego Lost At Sea (@LegoLostAtSea) January 31, 2022

Book on the subject

Tracey then decided to also publish a book, called “Adrift The Curious Tale Of The Lego Lost At Sea”, recently released in England, which uses the saga of the Legos thrown overboard by the ship a quarter of a century ago to address the issue of plastic waste in the oceans.

Image: Tracey Williams

“The Legos dolls allowed me to approach the issue of plastic litter in the sea in a non-disturbing way, like choking birds or turtles choking on bags, which sometimes bother people so much that they don’t even want to see the images. the pieces are fun, the approach to the problem is not uncomfortable, although it sends the same message: that the place for plastic is not in the sea”, explains Tracey.

garbage as art

Image: Tracey Williams

In the book, she also shows many images of other plastic artifacts that she usually collects on the beach where she lives, such as toothbrushes, hangers, cotton swabs and, of course, pet bottles — a type of household waste that has increased even more with the covid-19 pandemic. 19, which also generated an explosion of masks that end up in the sea, having been discarded incorrectly.

But still, in the book, Tracey tries to show this kind of rubbish in a way that is “pleasant” to the eyes, “almost like a kind of provocative art”, he says.

“Every day, I fill a bag with just plastic things I find on the beach and send them to recycling. But I only started doing that because of Legos”, says the Englishwoman.

Image: Tracey Williams

Thanks to Legos, I know that everything that went into the sea that day 25 years ago is still there. And that’s very worrying.”

An even more famous case

The little Lego bricks that stubbornly continue to wash up on English beaches in almost perfect condition after two and a half decades at sea are a perfect example of plastic’s ability to withstand time, even in a hostile environment like salt water.

But, although curious, it is not the most famous case of its kind.

In 1992, five years before the Tokyo Express dropped part of its containers off the English coast, another incident of the same type threw an even more peculiar — and ironically, even more harmful to the oceans — cargo overboard: ducklings. plastic, like those used in bathtubs, to entertain children.

Image: Tracey Williams

As they were toys made to float, the ducklings soon spread over a gigantic area, and, carried by the currents, began to appear in the most different parts of the planet.

But this turned out to be useful for science, which, for the first time, could study in practice how ocean currents work (click here to learn about this interesting story).

Image: Reproduction

The ship is over, the plastic is not

In the case of English Legos, the ship that dropped the containers at sea no longer exists. It was scrapped and recycled in the year 2000.

But 25 years later, the plastic pieces he threw into the sea are still there.