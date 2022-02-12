5 foods that help eliminate the fat present in the liver

The liver is the organ responsible for the purification of the human organism and deserves attention for its state of health. Liver malfunction greatly compromises quality of life and poses serious risks. It falls into the group of vital organs for people, such as the heart, brain and lungs, for example.

The good news is that through food it is possible to ensure greater protection of the liver. One of the most frequent problems is the accumulation of visceral fat in this region. For this, it is important to have a diet rich in the following foods:

1 – Beet

Beetroot is a great food to control blood glucose levels in the body. However, to have a good absorption, the most indicated is the consumption of the food still raw, which can be grated. The nitrate present in beets helps in vasodilation and contains a high content of antioxidants, responsible for protecting the liver.

2 – Oats

Among the carbohydrates, oatmeal is one of the most suitable, as it has properties that help balance the body. It is a great source of beta-glucan and helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels. This is cholesterol that is harmful to health, especially to the vascular system and liver.

3 – Brazil nut

Although it is an oilseed, Brazil nut has what we call good fat. It is rich in omega 3 and vitamins that are excellent for the healing and regeneration of organic tissues, such as the liver.

4 – Avocado

Avocado is a rich source of nutrients and, of course, it should be included in the diet. It has a lot of glutathione, which is a type of antioxidant capable of acting directly on the liver and protecting the organ.

5 – Artichoke

The artichoke is rich in silymarin, an antioxidant that is marketed in several drugs. It serves precisely for the treatment of diseases that affect the liver. It helps to reduce the visceral fat present in the organ. It can be consumed as a tea or cooked.