5 foods that make you sleepy: avoid eating them before bed

Meet today, February 9th, 5 foods that make you sleepy, so they should be avoided to have a peaceful night. Also, learn some tips to never have a problem at bedtime again. So, if you suffer from insomnia, check out our tips here, at Casa & Agro do Tecnonotícias.

The problem of insomnia can often be related to food. Therefore, we will show 5 foods that make you sleepy. That way, you can avoid them and improve the quality of your night. Even people with reflux need to be more attentive to their nighttime diet.

Check out 5 foods that make you sleepy

That caffeine makes you sleepy, a lot of people already know. However, there are other villains of your night. Learn more about these foods:

Caffeine

It interferes with the action of adenosine, responsible for signaling sleep. In addition, it keeps the body alert and promotes energy. Even the consumption of caffeine can have action on our body for up to six hours. So, if you want to have a peaceful night’s sleep, it’s better to exchange the afternoon coffee for a juice.

Red meat

It is considered a heavy food because it takes longer to digest. So eat at least two hours before bedtime. Red meat can bring greater discomfort when fried.

Sweet

They are real stimulants, because the glucose in the sugar produces energy. However, it is a fast energy type and will soon run out. At this point, you can look for something more stimulating or another type of food that will not be nice to consume at night.

pepper

Burnt foods can cause digestive discomfort, such as heartburn. That way, it will certainly interfere with the quality of your sleep.

Alcoholic beverages

Mistakenly, you may think that drinking alcohol will help you fall asleep. In fact, this is true. However, she will disturb your sleep during the night, especially when the alcohol starts to wear off, in addition to taking you to the bathroom several times.

Tips for getting a better night’s sleep

In addition to avoiding the 5 foods that make you sleepy, to have a better night, you need to adopt a night routine. That way, you can have a light snack so you don’t sleep on an empty stomach, take a shower and then go to bed. Also, never forget to take your water bottle, being hydrated also helps you relax. Another very important tip, forget your cell phone half an hour before going to bed, your mind needs to be rested.

