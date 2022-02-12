610 thousand Oi customers in ES will change operator; see for which and the rights

After the approval of the sale and slicing of Oi, around 40 million consumers who use the operator’s mobile services in the country will be transferred to one of the companies that are part of the buying consortium in the coming months, that is, they will migrate to Tim, Clear or alive.

In the case of Espírito Santo, the 610.5 thousand active lines of Oi Móvel, in the area codes 27 and 28, will be under the responsibility of Claro.

It is the operator that will inherit more Oi customers in Brazil, with the arrival of 15 million consumers. Then come Tim (14.5 million) and Vivo (10.5 million), who also grabbed a portion of the company that was created to be the “super tele” in the country.

The company that has the lowest market share in the area of ​​DDD will receive the contracts.

The migration will be done gradually, and companies will have to communicate to customers about the transfer. Until it actually happens, the customer will continue to be served by Oi.

However, although this is the general rule, no customer will be obliged to stay with the defined operator, and may choose to carry out the portability free of charge, that is, it may be transferred to another operator, free of charge.

The rule was established by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which had already approved the operation on January 31.

According to lawyer Sandro Câmara, these rules are also in accordance with the provisions of the Consumer Defense Code itself.

Chamber also explains that, even with a new company operating the line, the contracts must maintain the same rules established by Oi, which includes the amount charged and the plan’s specifications.

However, after the validity of the current contracts, all this can be changed by the new operator. “Of course, when these contracts come to an end, the operators will be able to impose changes, readjustment of values, among other adjustments. But while they are in force, the current contracts will have to be respected.”

Anatel also established that operators must share the mobile telephony contracts that are part of combo of Oi in a transparent manner and communicated in advance. Combos are TV, internet and telephone packages in a single contract.

In addition, the automatic migration of contractual loyalty of Oi’s customers or the imposition of loyalty in the adhesion to a new plan was prohibited, and fees for breach of loyalty contracts of mobile telephony or combo users of Oi cannot be charged.

Lawyer and university professor Eduardo Sarlo points out that, as a rule, any change in the contract must have the express consent of the consumer.

“Even being a new operator, the previous contract must be maintained. All rights and obligations of this contract must be maintained by the operator that acquired Oi’s customer portfolio”

He also highlights that, after the operator transfer, in case of problems, the consumer can either sue the new company, or can sue it in court or in the protection and control bodies, and consumer defense, depending on the situation.

“With the client portfolio, all the contractual burdens and bonuses that previously would have been the responsibility of Oi also come”, he explains.

*With information from the FolhaPress agency