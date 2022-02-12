A new-old investment enters the holding’s agenda

THE Itaúsa (ITSA4) informed this Friday (11) that, together with Grupo MS, it expressed its commitment to fully exercise the rights of priority in the offer of espadrilles (ALPA4), the owner of the Havaianas brand.

In total, the holding company committed to subscribe for 27.7 million shares of Alpargatas (16.1 million common and 11.6 million preferred), at the price per share to be fixed by the company’s board of directors.

For the definition of prices, indications of interest will also be considered depending on the quality and quantity of demand for shares collected from professional investors and the price of the owner of Havaianas on B3.

“Itausa may, depending on market conditions, subscribe for preferred shares within the scope of the Institutional offering,” said the company.

The holding already holds 28.7% of Alpargatas’ shares. The company’s shareholding structure is still divided between Silvio Tini (10.3%), Cambuhy Alpa Holding (20.8%), Alpa Fundo de Investimentos (6.1%), free float (32.3%), treasury ( 1.5%) and the Moreira Salles family (0.3%)

The offer of the Itaúsa investee

Alpargatas will distribute 37.5 million common shares and 57.5 million preferred shares, able to move BRL 2.5 billion.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to finance the payment of the acquisition, by Alpargatas, of an equity interest in Rothy’s Inc.

“The other developments of the Offer and their respective impacts for Itaúsa will be informed to the market and to investors as soon as the result is available”, said the holding company.