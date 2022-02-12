‘A Place in the Sun’: Ravi punches Christian/Renato to defend Lara | come around

3 of 4 In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Ravi (Juan Paiva) sees Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) holding Lara’s (Andreia Horta) arm and goes for him — Photo: Globo

In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Ravi (Juan Paiva) sees Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) holding Lara’s (Andreia Horta) arm and goes up to him — Photo: Globo