‘A Place in the Sun’: Ravi punches Christian/Renato to defend Lara | come around

A real friend is the one who intervenes when the person needs it most. In “Um Lugar ao Sol” this is certainly a life commandment for Ravi (Juan Paiva), especially when it involves Lara (Andréia Horta). For her, he will be able to face even his brother at heart. In the next chapter of the 9 o’clock soap opera, Ravi will have a direct clash with Christian / Renato (Cauã Reymond), who will insist on looking for the girl.
Upon discovering that Lara is thinking of leaving the country, Christian/Renato goes to look for her at Noca’s (Marieta Severo) restaurant.
“I know I was wrong for not telling the truth. But that’s no reason for you to drop everything like that, and move to another country”, he will say.
Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond) looks for Lara (Andreia Horta) in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
He will insist on the conversation and the will hold tight by the arm, at which point Ravi will appear:
The two ex-boyfriends will be surprised by the appearance of Ravi who, seeing his friend’s lack of action, will clench his fist and bury it in Christian/Renato’s face.
“You have no right to do this to her!” Ravi will say furiously.
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Ravi (Juan Paiva) sees Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) holding Lara’s (Andreia Horta) arm and goes up to him — Photo: Globo
Altered, Christian/Renato will go after Ravi and Lara will put herself between the two childhood friends. Everyone will still be surprised by the arrival of Noca. Finally, Lara will be very clear:
“I’m serious, Renato. Please go away. It’s over.”
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Renato/Christian gets punched by Ravi — Photo: Globo
▶ Understand in 1 minute the love triangle between Renato, Bárbara and Lara
11 Feb
Friday
Rebeca accuses Túlio of being with her out of interest and asks her husband to leave her home. Santiago informs Túlio and Christian/Renato that he will decide who will be his successor. Cecília is shocked to learn that Rebeca took over Felipe’s relationship. Lara makes it clear to Christian/Renato that their relationship is over. Erica warns Stephany not to fall into Barbara’s traps. Santiago listens to Elenice tell Christian/Renato that she saw her son kiss another woman at Redentor’s door.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
