‘A Place in the Sun’: Ravi punches Christian to defend Lara





A real friend is the one who intervenes when the person needs it most. In “Um Lugar ao Sol” this is certainly a life commandment for Ravi (Juan Paiva), especially when it involves Lara (Andréia Horta).

For her, he will be able to face even his brother at heart. In the next chapter of the 9 o’clock soap opera, Ravi will have a direct clash with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), who will insist on looking for the girl.

Upon discovering that Lara is thinking of leaving the country, Christian/Renato goes to look for her at Noca’s (Marieta Severo) restaurant.

“I know I was wrong for not telling the truth. But that’s no reason for you to drop everything like that, and move to another country”, he will say.

He will insist on the conversation and hold her tight by the arm, at which point Ravi will appear:

The two ex-boyfriends will be surprised by the appearance of Ravi who, seeing his friend’s lack of action, will clench his fist and bury it in Christian/Renato’s face.

“You have no right to do this to her!” Ravi will say furiously.

Altered, Christian/Renato will go after Ravi and Lara will put herself between the two childhood friends. Everyone will still be surprised by the arrival of Noca. Finally, Lara will be very clear:

“I’m serious, Renato. Please go away. It’s over.”

