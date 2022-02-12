‘A Place in the Sun’: Tulio will be humiliated by Santiago and will plot revenge | come around

The announcement of Santiago’s successor (José de Abreu) will cause a lot in “Um Lugar ao Sol”. The family will be shocked by his decision to bring in an outsider to take over the business, but nothing will overcome the disappointment of Thulium (Daniel Dantas) with the entrepreneur. After drawing up a plan for the company’s future, Rebeca’s ex-husband (Andrea Beltrão) goes after the boss to understand the definition.
Still behind the scenes of Santiago’s wedding, Tulio will pretend to respect his ex-father-in-law’s decision:
“So, Mr. Santiago, even though I was surprised by the announcement just now, I want to say that you count on me in this transition, that I respect your decision.”
“Even because you don’t have any other alternative, don’t you?”, will challenge Santiago in response.
Behold, the owner of Redeemer will play his cards on the table, including what you know about detours made:
“Anyway, as soon as I arrive (from the honeymoon), I make a point of reviewing the history of the double payment to DartaFor. Now, knowing your relationship with Ruth, I think the matter deserves to be revisited, don’t you think?“.
Tulio will go unanswered, at least initially…
Later, at Ruth’s (Pathy Dejesus) apartment, Tulio will rebel against Santiago and will let out several curses. The lover, thinking about the future, will make a bold suggestion: theirs took advantage of Redentor and profited from suppliers.
“You’re going out, fine, but you’re going to take what you can carry. Seriously, what do you have to lose? How many vendors have you told me you felt you had a game with? Open it up, then. Make an offer.” “, says Ruth.
Tulio will be in doubt and later, considering that Santiago will be away for a month, he will agree with his mistress.
“It’s not your problem anymore. Let the company blow up! Me, huh? Or are you going to tell me what? That you feel sorry for the old man?”, concludes Ruth.
Check out what will happen in this Saturday’s chapter, the 12/2th:
12 Feb
Saturday
Santiago asks Elenice to leave her house. Santiago and Erica get married. Santiago prepares to announce his successor at Redentor. Santiago reveals that he will choose a professional outside the family environment to preside over Redentor. Ruth suggests that Túlio divert money from Redentor while Santiago is on his honeymoon. Teodoro looks for Christian/Renato to say that Elenice is plotting something against Lara.
