Abel’s departure, Bolsonaro wins title and World Cup

The Palmeiras fan is anxiously awaiting the final hours of the FIFA Club World Cup final, against Chelsea, in Abu Dhabi. The day before the big confrontation, the alviverde team had a busy Friday (11) with guesses, rumors and revelations involving the Allianz Parque club.

Will Abel Ferreira stay at Palmeiras after the World Cup?

The permanence of the Portuguese coach in command of alviverde is a great unknown. However, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, the board is confident in the coach’s work sequence. The possibility of winning the Recopa Sul-Americana may help Abel Ferreira’s decision to stay at the Brazilian club.

Felipão sees Palmeiras close to the title against Chelsea

“Much closer than the other times, although with Palmeiras we were also very close against Manchester United and we played a great game. But I believe that because of the work developed at the beginning of the year and the way they have been competitive for almost two years, I think that in this game they will not change anything about their competitiveness and the way they look for the goal to get the result”, said the coach in program interview Open game.

Bolsonaro secures Alviverde title in Abu Dhabi

A declared supporter of Palmeiras, the president of the Republic recalled the titles won by the club since 2018, when he was elected. “After I arrived, we were already bi of Libertadores, the cup too. And Cruzeiro will be champion of the second this year”, said Jair Bolsonaro.

Castellanos reveals where he wants to play soon

Desired by the Palmeiras coaching staff since last year, the New York City striker stated that he would like to wear the River Plate shirt during his career. In an interview with Rádio Miter, Valentín Castellanos welcomes the chance to be coached by Marcelo Gallardo this year in the World Cup.