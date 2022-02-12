Activision announces sequel to CoD Modern Warfare and Warzone 2

Activision announced on Friday (11) that it will release two new games in the franchise. Call of Duty coming soon. The first title will be a sequel to CoD Modern Warfare (2019), while the other will be the already speculated Warzone 2.

About Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the company explained that it arrives later this year. The game is being developed by Infinity Ward and will have a new engine. The company did not give further details and did not talk about the forecast of the release of this game, for example.

It’s time for #CallofDuty Special Briefing ?? We’ve got all the intel you need heading into Season 2 (and beyond): https://t.co/imT5GQrCUl ?? pic.twitter.com/SnVeB4rGmt — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 11, 2022

New Warzone

Over the new Warzone, the newly acquired developer by Microsoft gave more information. According to Activision, the new title will feature a “new experience” and just like the MW sequel, it will also have a new engine and will be powered by Infinity Ward. Both titles, by the way, have been working together since the beginning.

“Expect a great evolution of Battle Royale with a new game space and a new sandbox mode”, he pointed out.

For now, it has not been confirmed, for example, whether Warzone 2 (speculated name) will be released only for current generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series S/X).

So, what do you think of the confirmations? Looking forward to the continuation of Modern Warfare? Leave your comment below!