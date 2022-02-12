‘Acute phase’ of the pandemic could end in 2022 if 70% of the world is vaccinated – 02/12/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The director of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday (11) that the “acute phase” of the Covid-19 pandemic could end this year, if a vaccination rate of 70% is reached. of the world population.

“Our expectation is for the end of the acute phase of the pandemic this year, provided that 70% of the world’s population is vaccinated by the middle of the year, around June or July”, declared the director general to the press, during a visit to Africa. of the South. “It’s in our hands. It’s a matter of decision.”

The WHO chief was visiting the laboratories of Cape Town-based biotechnology company Afrigen, which manufactured the first messenger RNA vaccine against Covid-19 in Africa.

Prepared by sequencing the publicly available genetic code from the Moderna laboratory, this vaccine will be ready for clinical trials in November and will be approved by 2024.

“This vaccine will be more adapted to the contexts in which it will be used, with fewer storage obligations and at a lower price”, said the WHO chief.

The Afigen project is supported by the WHO and the Covax vaccine access mechanism. Only 11% of Africans are vaccinated, the lowest rate in the world.