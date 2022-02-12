Adult cat meows for the first time to wake up family and warn of danger at home

On a seemingly normal Tuesday night, members of the Kecskes family, from Ohio, USA, were sleeping when the kitten Mr. Boo began to meow for the first time, even as an adult. The feline meowed so much that it woke up the residents of the house, that is, the father, mother and a couple of children.

The kitten is lying down. (Photo: Playback / Youtube)

What the family didn’t know was that there was danger in the house, a ‘killer’ that no one could see, smell, or touch. It was carbon monoxide, which was silently poisoning everyone, including the kitten. When everyone got up to check the reasons for the meow so loud and alarming, they felt dizzy and strange. Then the owner of the house, David Kecskes, got a fright, seeing the cat and his daughter passing out in the hallway at the same time.

“We saw Boo fall and pass out and then Ariana came out of her room, it’s kind of like her cat, and she passed out too,” the family man told Fox19.

The young woman has the cat on her lap. (Photo: Playback / Youtube)

“He was kind of stumbling down the hall and kept meowing. He seemed to want us to leave the house. He passed out so many times trying to wake us up and that’s amazing because he’s never meowed before. It’s like he’s been waiting his whole life to do this heroic thing,” he added.

So the man decided to take action and get all the residents out of the house as quickly as possible. Making sure everyone was outside, he called the police and fire department, reporting what had happened.

Couple is interviewing for local newspaper. (Photo: Playback / Youtube)

According to the fire department, a faulty boiler was to blame, and it was leaking carbon dioxide. There was no detector in the house, except for the cat, which saved everyone’s lives.

The brave kitten received a tribute from PETA, an animal rights group in the United States, and awarded the feline a hero certificate.

Feline recognition certificate. (Photo: Reproduction / PETA)

“Mr. Boo knew something was wrong and didn’t rest until he alerted his entire family to the danger he was in. PETA is recognizing this cat a hero for saving his family and taking the opportunity to demonstrate how rewarding adopting an animal can be. ” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien.

The kitten was waiting for the right moment to meow, because only then would the family be able to understand that there was danger.

See too:

Dogs addicted to BUBBLE PLASTIC and more at Jornalzinho Amo Meu Pet