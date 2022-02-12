Afraid of external information, Tiago Abravanel goes into crisis at BBB 22 · TV News

Tiago Abravanel went into crisis because of the information brought by the participants of the BBB 22 glass house. In the early hours of this Saturday (12), the presenter burst into tears and said he is afraid of not pleasing the public with his friendly way with everyone the brothers and sisters.

While another party was going on at the house, Silvio Santos’ grandson vented to Eslovênia Marques. He admitted to being worried after Larissa Tomásio suggested that the famous is being branded as fake by fans of Globo’s reality.

“People think it’s not possible to like everyone”, lamented the brother. “You interpreted it like that. Friend, what people think matters, but it’s not everything”, analyzed the model.

“Being who I am is very difficult. I’m afraid of being tied down socially. I’m going to fight every day for that not to happen. It’s very difficult,” Abravanel continued.

In another part of the conversation, the participant stated that he will not stop socializing in a pleasant way with his opponents to please the public. “I’m not afraid to like the qualities and defects of each one. If Brazil doesn’t like that, it’s their problem. People can’t do that, they don’t accept it, they can’t swallow it”, complained the actor.

Arthur Aguiar approached the duo and expressed his views on the matter: “Most people can’t relate well to everyone because it’s too difficult.”

Check out a snippet of the video below:

