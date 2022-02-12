After Bolsonaro’s refusal, Boric would like to invite Lula to take office | World

reproduction Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wearing a Gabriel Boric campaign cap in a photo posted on a social network

The world is watching the Brazilian elections and, although there are still eight months to go, some foreign governments and elected presidents act as if Jair Bolsonaro’s term has ended and, in some cases, as if former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had already been reelected. After the Brazilian head of state turned down the invitation to go to Santiago on March 11, Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric, for example, carried out polls to invite Lula to his inauguration. The information was confirmed by Brazilian and Chilean sources.

According to Brazilian sources, the former president should not accept the invitation, as he does not consider it “prudent” to attend presidential inaugurations. But Boric’s wish would be to start talking to Lula about future alliances, trusting that the former president will be re-elected this year. Former foreign minister Celso Amorim, Lula’s main international adviser, was also invited to meetings in Santiago, which he will not be able to attend because he will accompany the former president on his trip to Mexico in early March.

Mexico is another of the countries in the region that already makes clear signs in favor of a change of government in Brazil. In addition to the invitation to Lula and the trip by former President Dilma Rousseff, in 2021, to Mexico City, the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has just decided to withdraw its current ambassador in Brasília, José Piña, who remained in the post for three years. , and, according to unofficial versions released by the Mexican press and confirmed by diplomatic sources in the country, the one chosen to replace him was the writer Laura Esquivel, also known for her activism in favor of human rights.

In neighboring Argentina, expectations for a change of government are also high. President Alberto Fernández has never hidden his friendship with Lula, and last December he organized a major event in honor of the former president in Plaza de Mayo. On a recent trip to Russia and China, Fernández expressed his desire that Argentina join the BRICS, receiving, almost immediately, the support of Lula’s campaign, through Amorim.

Among the governments most enthusiastic about Lula’s eventual return to power are also those of Germany and France. In general, the diplomatic sources consulted confirmed the enormous foreign interest in the Brazilian electoral process and, also, a certain concern for President Bolsonaro’s commitment to democratic rules.

But just as there are governments and elected presidents excited about the possibility of Lula’s return to power, there are also others who, in informal conversations, admit that they would prefer the continuity of the Bolsonaro government. One such country in the region is Colombia, which in May will also elect a new president. In sectors of the center and right of the country, the objective is to prevent the victory of senator and former guerrilla Gustavo Petro, who has already expressed his intention of proposing alliances with an eventual government of Lula.

The Venezuelan opposition is also following the Brazilian election with some trepidation, as it knows that an eventual government of Lula would seek some mechanism for dialogue with the Maduro government and that would weaken the fragmented opposition forces. The interim government of Juan Guaidó continues to be recognized as legitimate by the Bolsonaro government, and its ambassador, Maria Teresa Belandria, as Venezuela’s legitimate representative in Brazil. If Lula returns to power, it is known, the relationship with Maduro’s Venezuela would be resumed.