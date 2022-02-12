After giving false information, Larissa questions the nature of brothers · TV news

Larissa Tomásia raised more questions about the cast of BBB 22. This Saturday afternoon (12), the participant of the glass house asked Gustavo Marsengo, her confinement duo, not to trust anyone. The two arrived on Friday morning (11) on the reality show and gave a flurry of controversial information.

Marsengo was talking about Jessilane Alves, who always tried to talk to Douglas Silva when she was drunk. “I don’t really believe in chance. The DG was trying to get out of the conversation, and she was insisting,” he noticed. “Some can even be trusted…”, began Larissa, skirting the argument: “I mean, nobody here is trustworthy”.

The Bachelor of Laws also pointed out that the Cabins are delivering more entertainment. “Actually, this is the first Big Brother where the Cabins are better than Popcorn, right? I don’t know if you had the same impression. Arthur [Aguiar] I saw that there were a lot of people who were enjoying it, DG, Jade [Picon]…”, he analyzed.

The Pernambuco woman also gave her opinion: “I still don’t know how to define popcorn”, she reflected. “Lina [Linn da Quebrada] too, i think it is [forte]. She is a strong person,” he said.

Larissa and Marsengo will stay in the glass house until next Sunday (13). The public will determine, through a vote, whether they leave or join the reality show. The result will be announced by Tadeu Schmidt during the formation of the wall.

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#66 – Who’s Afraid to Play at BBB 22?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: